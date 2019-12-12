Why do more than 400 people attend an event many can’t even pronounce?
Because the visitors to “Weihnachtsgottesdienst in Deutscher Sprache” –or the German Language Christmas Service – share a love of the country’s language and Christmas traditions.
The 10th annual service – which draws hundreds of Germans from across the Valley – will be held at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 11002 S. 48th Street, Ahwatukee.
It includes 20 minutes of caroling, followed by the service itself and then a social with German Christmas cookies.
The sermon will be delivered by Pastor Wolf W. Kaufmann, a native of Germany who earned degrees in English and evangelical theology, he was ordained as a pastor in 1990 and parish priest in the Waldeck Upland in Germany. His wife Stella worked at the University of Marburg, so he became parish pastor in a small rural community near the university town.
In 1997, the German Protestant parish of Yorkville in New York City elected him pastor of their small immigrant community. The work with emigrants justified his interest in a second career along with his ministry: He became a lawyer with a specialty in immigration law.
In his two offices in Palm Desert, California, and in Scottsdale, he advises immigrants who are looking for a new home in the United States. He also has served as a German honorary consul for Arizona.
The Christmas service also will include the music of a recorder ensemble, the brass choir and the children’s and adult choirs. Several children will narrate the Christmas story and read an Advent prayer.
“Christians of all denominations and everybody who wants to experience a traditional German Christmas Service are welcome,” said Ingeborg Mack, one of the initiators of the service and is responsible for managing it, especially in terms of its musical design, recruitment of staff and “the festive preparation of the parish hall.”
Other key players in putting the service together are Hella B. Kinney, who says she enjoys “arranging the cookies and cake donations for the cozy get-together; Bettina Munn, a former teacher in Germany; Petra Schmid-Riggins, who works with the Germanic Language Culture Club students and designs thank-you cards; Peter Wrschka, a physicist who reads the Christmas story; Daniela Yuenyongsgool, a German and yoga teacher who works with the children’s choir; and Birgit Zimmermann, a German teacher at Mountain Point High School who helps with a variety of tasks.
Information about the service: ingeborg07@hotmail.com, 480-961-4649 or weihnachtsgottesdienst.org
