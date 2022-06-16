OdySea Aquarium kicks off Summer of Sharks

After traditionally devoting July to its sharks to coincide with Discovery Channels Shark Week, OdySea Aquarium has decided to give guests a deep dive into informative and shark-related activities all summer long.
The activities range from attending live Q&A sessions with an animal care expert to swimming with the sharp-toothed swimming specimens that fill OdySea’s aquariums. Also included are hands-on activities like touching sharks, creating shark-related crafts and a shark scavenger hunt where guests aim to locate each of the 14 species of sharks that swim about OdySea Aquarium’s tanks
The Summer of Sharks has a dual goal of informing audiences about the sea-dwelling predators and educating guests about the man-made dangers that plague these creatures.
“We have one of the most diverse collections around and just the fact that more and more shark species are becoming endangered and threatened reminds us we need to revere them, not fear them,” said Director of Animal Care and Conservation Dave Peranteau.
“That’s what we try and communicate to our guests and show them why (sharks) are necessary for our environment and why they’re also necessary to conserve for years to come.”
Some of the biggest issues plaguing sharks in the wild are the overfishing of their prey as well as the hunt shark fins.
“If we overfish the animals that they eat, then they won’t have anything to eat and that can do several things including drawing them closer to the shore, where you have more interactions with humans and it only takes a couple of poor interactions with humans to cause everybody to get scared of sharks again,” Peranteau said.
Because of this, Peranteau hopes that OdySea Aquarium can help guests not only conquer their fear of sharks but also understand the misconceptions that have plagued sharks for decades.
“For years people thought sharks were a nuisance and that’s why their numbers dwindled,” he said. “They’re essential in our ecosystem to maintain balance. The biggest drive home message is that if we can preserve their environment, we can safely be swimming in the oceans and doing what we want and we can all benefit from that.”
Peranteau recognizes that the best way for guests to create a connection with these animals is to be able to touch them and even swim in the same waters as them.
“Instead of just looking through acrylic and seeing beautiful animals, we have multiple things we’re doing throughout the Summer Of Sharks that are interactive,” he said. “Everybody loves to touch so anytime we can get our guests up close and personal with them they create that personal connection.”
Once that connection is established, Peranteau hopes that guests will feel inspired to make changes to their lives to prevent further endangerment of sharks and other animals that call the ocean home.
“We see young conservationists come in here every day and It’s amazing. Some of our most educated and driven people are children and you want them to you we want to be able to foster that passion and give them avenues to learn more and to get involved,” Peranteau said.
He also hopes it will spur people to do more outside of their homes.
“We need more people to be empowered to save the species and to change how we go through our day-to-day lives. It’s the littlest things like getting out and being part of a local community cleanup, recycling and picking up after each other.”
Info: Summer of Sharks will run through July 31. For more information, visit odyseaaquarium.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.