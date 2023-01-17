Family-friendly magician heading to Ahwatukee Rec Center

A celebrated Los Angeles magician will be appearing Jan. 28 at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center and his appearance is something of an anomaly for the 55-and-over homeowners association.
The show will entertain kids as well as adults.
“This is a pretty big deal for ARC since they seldom have artists doing more than one show, and they have only had magic on a few occasions,” resident Ed Doney said of the ARC Entertainers Club.
“Most people don’t think of a 55-and-over housing development as being very kid friendly,” Doney said. “ARC has special hours for kids in their swimming pool, but it doesn’t offer much else that would interest kids.
“The Entertainers Club at ARC wanted to come up with something that adults would enjoy, but that they could also take their kids and grandkids to. That, they thought, would take a bit of magic. They scoured available performers all around and found a young magician who knows all the right tricks.”
Hernandez bills himself as a “corporate magician,” meaning he often targets company gatherings for special appearances with “strolling magic, parlour shows, big illusion shows, and escapes almost anywhere,” he says on his website.
He has performed a two-hour illusion show weekly for 10 years at the Welk Resort Theatre in Escondido, California; performed the last four years or the Marriott Corp.; has frequently sold out the Pearson Park Ampitheatre in Anaheim, California; and has won plaudits from a variety of comedy associations.
Hernandez is bringing his family-friendly show to the ARC, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 5-17 and are available on purplepass.com/ARC, and in the ARC lobby 9-11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
“When the ARC Entertainers scouts saw his performance, they loved it and booked him as soon as they could,” Doney said. “His shows receive outstanding reviews. According to Trip Advisor, ‘You will laugh, you will cry, you will be amazed.’ Another reviewer there said, ‘It’s a magical night of interaction, illusions and fun for the whole family.’
As a bonus to aspiring magicians, Hernandez will have some tricks available for purchase after the show and, time permitting, he will give some tips on executing them.
Hernandez was raised by his grandparents in a small town in Santa Barbara County, California. When he was 12, he saw David Copperfield on television and was bitten by the magic bug. He began doing tricks for his schoolmates and performing whenever he got the chance.
His grandparents fueled his interest when they located a retired magician who became Anthony’s magic teacher. That teacher was Ralph Adams, who had been a world-famous performer that brought magic to television in the 1950’s, and in the 1960s appeared on Hollywood Palace and The Mike Douglas Show.
After high school, Anthony moved to Riverside, California, to care for his mother and found a job at a local amusement park. As a bonus, the park had a stage where he had the opportunity to practice his magic and develop his skills. He developed those magic skills and still returns to the park to put on shows on featured weekends.
