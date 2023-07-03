July 4th brings a plethora of nearby events

The days of Ahwatukee’s own fireworks show are long gone, the last one occurring in 2016.
But there are plenty of Independence Day fireworks shows and other entertainment within easy reach of the community on July 4.
One of the biggest July 4 events occurs in Mesa, where the AT&T Fiber Arizona Celebration of Freedom is more than a fireworks show. The event features two outdoor stages for entertainment and patriotic programs and additional unique patriotic programs that are out of the heat and inside the Mesa Convention Center.
Stage America will be on the grass outside the Mesa Convention Center, featuring Cold Shott and The Hurricane Horns. A brief Salute to America program will be on the stage at 9:15 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
The Mesa Amphitheatre will host Revolutionary War reenactments from We Make History at 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Patriotic music will be performed by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Arizona Band in between the reenactments.
Other outdoor activities include the Patriotic Military Showcase with various military vehicles on display; the Great All-American Car Show and The BMX Patriotic Superhero Stunt Show with performances at 6:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.
Several patriotic programs will be inside the air-conditioned Mesa Convention Center, including the Let Freedom Ring Laser Light Show. The spectacular laser displays, photos and patriotic music will be at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The Fallen Soldiers Memorial is a breathtaking memorial honoring the Arizona fallen heroes from the war on terrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan. Historic flags of the U.S. will be presented at 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Information: azcelebrationoffreedom.com.
For people who want to start celebrating early, world-class marching music groups meet in Mesa for the 2023 Drums Across the Desert competition beginning at 8 p.m. at Mesa Community College Riggs Stadium, near the southeast corner of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.
The event features Broadway-style choreographed programs of spectacular music, dance, color and precision formations - presented by skilled groups of brass, drums and flags, whose members are age 16-21.
Tickets begin at $19 and can be purchased online at.arizonaacademy.org.
Scottsdale
Not to be outdone is Scottsdale, where the celebration runs 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at WestWorld, Bell Road & 96th Street.
Highlights include a massive rodeo show, cheeseburger slider eating contest, fireworks and an all-you-can-eat picnic.
Fans are invited to join Junior Knight training under the guidance of Medieval Knights while others may want to catch circus performers that include contortionists, acrobats, clowns and jugglers.
The event also includes a tribute to 100 Years of Disney and a fireworks display that will paint the night sky pink as a tribute to the new film “Barbie.” Barbie will make her appearance at WestWorld on roller skates.
M Culinarywill serve an all-you-can-eat patriotic feast featuring an assortment of BBQ favorites and there will be fun and games indoors as well. The event is cashless, so tickets and more information can be found at scottsdale4th.com
Here are some other July 4 celebrations that occur next Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated.
Phoenix
The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is returning its annual fireworks event at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road. 6-10 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks display features over 7,800 aerial effects at the free, non-alcoholic family event.
The event will include food, music, and games for all ages. ATMs will not be available.. There is no vehicle entrance and no public parking at the event. The rideshare/taxi area is located on 2nd Street just south of Indian School Road.
Tempe
There was a time when downtown Tempe hosted one of the region’s biggest fireworks shows along with a variety of pre-fireworks activities. But then COVID hit, forcing its cancelation. The fireworks are returning but the celebration will now be held at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive 6-10 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for general admission adult and $100 for VIP adult. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. VIP tickets include a spectacular view of the fireworks, shaded and seated area, catered dinner, dessert bar, non-alcoholic drinks, a special goody bag and exclusive parking. Kids VIP tickets are $50. Proceeds help benefit the Kiwanis Club of Tempe.
Children under 10 are free and on-site parking is $10.
The celebration includes performances by NineBall and and country music up-and-comer Presley Tennant. The Family Fun Zone will offer a free inflatable village for all ages with a variety of rides, rock climbing walls and more.
A food court will feature a variety of summer treats.
Tickets/information: tempe4th.com.
Gilbert
Celebrants will fill Gilbert Regional Park, featuring performances by Buddy Martell and Voyager, fireworks and “aerial entertainment.”
Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert, 4-9:30 p.m., free with VIP experiences available, gilbertaz.gov
Chandler
Chandler plans a big party to celebrate the Fourth of July, but there will be no fireworks.
Chandler’s All-American Bash takes place from 7-9:30 p.m. at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park in downtown. Local band Turn It Up will perform two 60-minute sets on the main stage.
A city spokesperson said the reason there will be no fireworks is there is not a large enough drop zone in downtown to set them off safely. A five-minute pyrotechnic show will be part of the concert.
People can park for free and bring food, non-alcoholic drinks, coolers, and lawn chairs. Alcohol and fireworks are not permitted.
