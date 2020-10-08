Even with social distancing, fall celebrations aren’t dying in Mesa and nearby communities.
Here’s a list of some activities on tap this month.
Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival & Corn Maze
What: From the Mini Hay Maze to the pedal race cars to the barrel train ride, giant spider web, extreme air pillow and of course the pumpkin patch and iconic 5-acre corn maze, this is the perfect family-friendly festival to celebrate the season. Visitors must select a timed entry window online and purchase their ticket. Guests may enter the farm anytime that day between those hours. Guests are welcome to stay if they like once inside the farm. Due to crowd control measures this year, Vertuccio Farms is not allowing re-entry to the farm or offering group rates.
When: Now through Nov. 1 with some closures listed online. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa
Pricing: $12 per person, ages 2 yrs. and under free
Info: vertucciofarms.com/fall-festival.
Pumpkin Splash at Mesa City Pools
What: Two city pools host floating pumpkin patches. Admission includes one pumpkin per person, pumpkin decorating and 45 minutes of swim time in a heated pool. There will be a max of 40 participants per time frame with time for staff to clean and sanitize between event times. Pumpkin Splash is limited to the first 500 people. Advanced tickets can be purchased at timed intervals. Mesa Cares donations accepted for those who do not wish to keep their pumpkin. Check-in is by name and everyone must be pre-registered.
When: Oct. 24 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Brimhall Aquatic Complex, 4949 E. Southern Ave. and Mesa Aquatic Complex, 1630 E. Southern Ave., both Mesa.
Pricing: $8 per entry/pumpkin
Info: mesaparks.com/parks-facilities/pools/pumpkin-splash and 480-644-7529.
Red Mountain Farmers Market
What: The Farmers Market offers a great variety of fresh produce as well as a variety of local artisan vendors and food to eat. And patrons support small local businesses and have a great Saturday morning.
When: Saturdays starting Oct. 10, 8 a.m.-noon.
Where: Zaharis Elementary School, 9410 E. McKellips Road, Mesa.
Pricing: Free.
Info: redmountainfarmersmarket.com.
Mesa Farmer’s Market & Flea
What: Several vendors are offering pre-order options. Currently, the market features essential vendors for grocery and hot to-go food. In addition to the hand washing stations at individual vendor’s booths, we will be providing our own hand washing station for guests as well as hand sanitizer at the info booth. Guests are encouraged to utilize the park’s open spaces for dining and social distancing.
When: Saturdays 7-11 a.m.
Where: Pioneer Park, 526 E. Main St., Mesa
Pricing: Free
Info: mesafarmersmarketandflea.com.
Mesa Cars & Coffee
What: This event, held the third Saturday of every month, offers a chance to share car lovers’ passion for their vehicles, all makes and models.
When: Oct. 18, 7-10 a.m.
Where: Red Mountain Promenade on the southwest corner of Power and McDowell roads, near Kneaders and What’s Crackin Cafe. Enjoy breakfast and good company all while sharing your passion for cars! *Open to all makes/models.
Pricing: Free
Info: facebook.com/events/6663-e-mcdowell-rd-mesa-az-85215-1754-united-states/mesa-cars-coffee/410152443006358.
Vintage and Vino Fall Experience
What: With over 100 antique, handmade and vintage vendors, our bi-annual event is a shopping experience for everyone. The event features unique shopping plus wine tasting, loaded mimosas, beer and a great lounge to relax in. Music provided by local musicians. Ticket packages available online.
When: Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Queen Creek Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek.
Pricing: $5 each day; kids under 12 free.
Info: vintageandvinoaz.com.
Garlic Week at Queen Creek Olive Mill
What: Live music all week long, a variety of organically-grown garlic, cooking demos, games in the Olive Grove, Olive Oil 101 Tours, and a special garlic-inspired menu with garlic fries, garlic gelato and garlic cupcakes are all on tap. Shop features garlic accessories and garlic products.
When: Oct. 24-Nov. 1
Where: 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek
Pricing: Free
Info: queencreekolivemill.com
Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels
What: This year’s annual Autism Speaks Walk is now a Walk on Wheels celebration event with a festive and socially distanced car parade at the Mesa Convention Center. To fundraise and join the movement, register your walking team online and complete your 1.54-mile walk with your team.
When: Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-noon.
Where: Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., Mesa
Pricing: Free
Info: autismcenter.org/autism-speaks-walk-partnership-sarrc-1
