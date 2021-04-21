After its last two events were canceled due to the pandemic, the Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returns to WestWorld next weekend.
“We are ready to bring Valley shoppers the best weekend of vintage and artisanmade shopping,” Lindsey Holt, co-founder and owner of the unique shopping experience.
Taking place April 23-25, the market features more than 130 vintage curators and handmade artisans from across the country.
Offerings include everything from vintage clothing and home decor to beauty products and jewelry.
“Our vendors have been busy creating and collecting, so attendees will be sure to find those special items you just can’t find anywhere else,” Holt said.
In addition to shopping small businesses and supporting local artisans within the 120,000 square-foot space, attendees can enjoy local food trucks and live music.
Usually held every April and September, the organizers canceled the last two events.
To safely bring the event back, organizers will implement several safety measures, including the requirement of masks and face coverings, social distancing measures, increased sanitation, limited capacity and the elimination of the holding zone.
The event will have a loading area for shoppers to pull up to on the backside of the North Hall to park and walk in to grab their purchased items.
“But we will not be holding the items,” the website states. “Items will need to stay in booths with a sold tag until you are pulled up to the building to load the items.”
WestWorld also installed an enhanced air filtration system that features an advanced ionization and ultraviolet air
cleaning system in the North Hall that circulates continuous fresh air throughout the venue.
“We have been working with the City of Scottsdale and will be implementing safety precautions recommended by local and state health authorities so our Market can occur while still protecting the health and safety of our attendees, vendors, and staff,” said Coley Arnold, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market co-founder and owner.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market originally started in 2011 in a friend’s backyard, where Arnold, Holt and over 20 of their friends brought in their own vintage items to sell.
“Our garages were full of crap,” Arnold said with a laugh. “Our husbands were like, ‘Hey, you should probably try to get rid of that stuff.’ So, we started it as an outlet to meet other people in the community that love junk and sell their own items.”
Ten years later, Junk in the Trunk has expanded not only its number of attendees from over 600 at its first event to more than 200,000 across Arizona and California, but also its footprint, from a backyard space to the sprawling venue that is WestWorld of Scottsdale.
They’ve since also supported a staggering number of small businesses – more than 1,500 of them.
“We try to [have both local and out-ofstate vendors] to keep it fresh and make it to where you can’t find these people anywhere else in the Valley,” Arnold said.
Tickets are available to purchase online and at the gate, and range from $8 for full-day general admission to $40 for access to a five-hour VIP shopping experience 4-9 p.m. April 23.
The event offers a $1 discount for members of the military but attendees must purchase their ticket at the gate to get the discount.
Attendees who wear official Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market apparel will receive a $1 discount, also only available at the gate.
Kids 12 and under are free, and West-World charges $10 per car to park per day.
“We are so excited to finally be able to provide our community with a Market again,” Arnold said.
Information: junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.