Fancy getting a little scared and also helping out some talented high school students at the same time?
You’re at the right place if you head over to Mountain Pointe High School, 4201 E. Knox Road, Ahwatukee, between 6-9 p.m. Friday or Saturday, Oct. 29-30, for the Mountain Pointe Theatre Company’s “Hell House,” its annual haunted school production. Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults.
Scores of thespians have shaken off the dust that gathered on their props and costumes last year because they stayed in storage when the pandemic forced cancellation of the show.
But this year, they’re ready to put some chills and thrills into your holiday weekend.
The show also is one of the theater company’s biggest fundraisers of the year – which helps them buy materials for stage props and stuff for costumes.
“We have drawn as many as 500 people in a night,” director and drama teacher Corey Quinn has said in the past. “This is absolutely one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the theater company. We make by far more money on this show than all the other shows we put on in the school year combined.”
The show comes highly acclaimed by aficionados of all things Halloween-scary and people who have attended say the realistic special effects compare favorably with far more expensive haunted-themed attractions in the region.
Figure on spending at least 20 minutes if you go at any point during the three hours the auditorium is open on show nights.
The students wear costumes that come from an assortment of sources. Zombies bring appropriate clothing from home, some costumes are made by company members and others are purchased if they are too elaborate.
Then, each room in and around the company area is decorated with a different horror theme.
The orchestra pit and the catwalk are part of the show.
When people are taken up to the catwalk, they learn the story of Eldridge, the ghost that purportedly haunts the auditorium. Said to be the spirit of a construction worker who died when Mountain Pointe High was being built, the ghost has become such an urban legend that seat E-13 is taped off during any production.
When she was a reporter for the Arizona Republic, Ahwatukee resident and elementary school teacher Cathy Creno looked into the Eldridge legend and wrote, “As long as anyone can remember, Eldridge has reportedly been haunting the theater with mysterious footsteps, flickering lights and other unexplained occurrences.”
Nevertheless, Creno added, there is no record of any construction death at the school.
Just as the costumes come from different sources, the cast and sponsors approach set decorations the same way.
Over time, the school has amassed various kinds of lights, projected images and other materials to give each room a special look.
