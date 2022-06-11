What's Cooking: Try this Argentinian approach to barbecued steak

Memorial Day BBQing was the kick-off to summertime! But America is not the only one that loves BBQ.
Argentinean asado is akin to the American barbecue: an outdoor cookout replete with salty slow-cooked meats, delicious red wine and a roaring wood fire. Considered the national dish of Argentina, asado is both a social event and a traditional method for cooking beef, pork and lamb.
For asado, the main course is all about the meat. Flanken steak is one of the most popular cuts of meat for asado, which is found in Southwestern and Asian markets as well as most grocery stores. Other favorites for the asado grill are chorizo, beef ribs and even grilled provolone.
Never marinated or heavily seasoned with dry rubs, asado meat is seasoned only with salt which is rubbed into every nook and cranny, coating it entirely. Well -marbled cuts like the skirt or hanger steak are popular choices as well as beef tenderloin or the tri-tip.
I had a hankering for skirt steak, so I fired up the grill and prepared the slather that would make this BBQ the best.
While Americans love their marinades and rubs for grilled meats versus simply salting it, we have embraced the classic accompaniment to the Argentine asado: chimichurri sauce. This bright blend of herbs, oil and vinegar makes it the perfect paring for grilled meats, chicken and even shrimp. It’s the beginning of a long, hot summer and grills will be used aplenty!
I think, you’ll enjoy this skirt steak with chimichurri sauce recipe year round as a go-to finishing sauce.
Ingredients: (Makes about 1 ½ cups)
2 lbs. Skirt Steak
1 cup (packed) fresh Italian parsley
¼ cup (packed) fresh cilantro
2 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
3/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
3/4 cup olive oil
Directions:
Heat Grill.
Salt and pepper Skirt Steak on both sides. Grill steak for 3-4 minutes on each side (or less for medium rare.) Make sauce.
Combine all ingredients in a food processor (except vinegar and oil) and pulse until roughly chopped.
Add vinegar and oil and pulse until combined. Thin with a little water if necessary. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate. Serve at room temperature.
(Can be made one day ahead)
Notes: I found the perfect cut of asado beef called beef flanken style short ribs as well as and a cured longaniza (similar to chorizo) at Food City.
