It’s tough to find live music these days amid social distancing and other curbs on large gatherings, so Mesa Arts Center is doing the next best thing – bringing music to your home.
The center has announced the Classical Music Inside Out 2020-21 Virtual Concert Series, whose artistic director is GRAMMY-award winning cellist Zuill Bailey.
A MAC release said concert artists “will endeavor to offer audiences insights that ignite the passion that music inspires, turning classical music ‘inside out.’”
“It is my privilege to continue to build on the cultural landscape of the Valley through arts, education and community engagement,” said Bailey.
“The Classical Music Inside Out virtual series will continue to make music more accessible to all by creating unforgettable virtual presentations for the community.”
Mesa Arts Center’s Classical Music Inside Out series aims to broaden access to and appreciation for classical music with all ages through a diverse range of community engagements in schools, community groups, hospitals and more to Mesa and throughout the Valley.
Ticketed virtual concerts are listed below. Free virtual engagements can be found at mesaartscenter.com/bachinthecommunity. Tickets to the virtual series are on sale now at mesaartscenter.com or by calling 480-644-6500.
Subscribers can purchase all six shows in the Classical Music Inside Out 2020-21 Virtual Series for $50 per device or purchase by show at $10 per device.
Here’s the lineup:
Richard Dowling: An Evening of
American Composers 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15
Hailed by The New York Times as an impressive pianist, Richard Dowling appears regularly across the country in solo recitals, chamber music and jazz/ragtime festivals and as a guest soloist in concerto performances with orchestras. He has been acclaimed by audiences for his elegant and exciting style of playing which earns him frequent return engagements. Dowling will perform works by Gershwin, David Thomas Roberts and Scott Joplin.
Rob Kapilow: The Music of
Cole Porter 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19
For over 30 years, Rob Kapilow has brought the joy and wonder of classical music to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Kapilow’s work brings music into people’s lives: opening new ears to musical experiences and helping people to listen actively rather than just hear.
Adam Golka: Beethoven’s 250th Birthday Recital 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17
Adam Golka celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday playing all 32 of Beethoven’s Sonatas in performance, going hand in hand with his next recordings of the Beethoven Sonatas over the next few seasons.
Matt Herskowitz: Jazz Piano
7:30 p.m. Jan. 21
Uniquely combining the technique of a classical virtuoso with his prowess in jazz, world music and free improvisation, pianist, composer and arranger Matt Herskowitz has carved out a unique and personal voice in music. Over the last decade, Matt has produced a series of critically-acclaimed recordings, collaborated with top classical, jazz and pop artists and has performed at music festivals across the globe.
Shelly Watson: Live from NYC
7:30 p.m. Feb. 18
As an opera singer, Shelly Watson is an award-winning B.M. and M.M Juilliard graduate, a Metropolitan Opera outreach Artist and world premiere music collaborator specializing in improvisation. She delivers an impressive display of improvisational skills and vocal virtuosity.
Duo Parnas: Rising Stars of Violin and Cello
7:30 p.m. March 18
Duo Parnas is the critically acclaimed collaboration of two sisters, violinist Madalyn Parnas and cellist Cicely Parnas. This musical partnership has performed in the world’s most prestigious music venues, festivals, recitals, and as soloists with countless orchestras. In 2008, they solidified their presence on the world’s stage by taking First Prize at the International Chamber Music Ensemble Competition held in Carnegie Hall, releasing their first album Parnas Double and collaborating with Peter Serkin in the Parnas/Serkin Trio.
Zuill Bailey: Bach Cello Suites Part I
7:30 p.m. April 15
(free, registration required)
Zuill Bailey is an internationally renowned soloist, recitalist, artistic director and teacher. He also is one of the most sought after and active cellists today. Bailey has been featured with symphony orchestras worldwide and has collaborated with renowned conductors.
