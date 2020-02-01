Founding Fathers Kitchen in Ahwatukee is a new restaurant concept featuring a unique blend of music along with an electrifying menu.
Owner Marc Guevara opened Founding Fathers in the space at the eastern end of a strip mall at 3820 E. Ray Road - once occupied by Angry Crab Shack, which he closed last month.
Among his changes is an elevated bar and grill with a pub feel.
Guevara also brought in a couple of mixologists to focus on the cocktail program and includes a good wine list with more national and local craft beers along with the standard domestics. You’ll also find some unusual spirits, such as peanut butter stout.
“We are changing the sense of the bar scene here which I don’t think has existed in this area,” said Guevara.
“We’re building a cocktail program using fresh ingredients and doing cocktail bars,” explained Mike McGill, Founding Fathers director of spirits. “But at the same time, we’re trying to make it more accessible to everybody with affordable prices while still utilizing fresh juice and quality products and some handmade ingredients.”
Patrons will also see a difference in the food and entertainment.
“We’re going back to the foundation of it,” explained Guevara. “That’s behind Founding Fathers – the foundation of music and where it came from and to the food and where it came from. So, you’ll see things like short ribs but it’ll be used in a short rib grilled cheese.”
The idea behind this concept was something Guevara and his partners came up with while they were sitting down drinking beer and eating gumbo.
“So we started our own little group – The Gumbo Boys – and I knew I was on my way to doing something different,” said Guevara.
The Gumbo Boys also took a trip to Chicago to find inspiration from restaurants such as Kingston Mines, which features rock and Chicago Blues music.
“It looked like a hole-in-the-wall but what was awesome about it is you had college students drinking and dancing with 50, 60 and 70-year-old individuals who were dancing, as well,” said Guevara.
“It was all-inclusive. What we like is the idea of inclusivity and for me, it was how do we create, bring it together with some escapism.”
As for music, “you’re going to hear a little bit of Motown, a little bit of jazz, blues, rock, some ‘80s and ‘90s rock,” explained Guevara. “So, what you’re going to see with Founding Fathers is we’re going to be paying tribute along the walls with murals of Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, some of the chefs some of the athletes, too, because it is kind of a sports theme, as well.”
Guevara describes his new restaurant as a melting pot.
“What’s cool about it is there’s something for everyone,” said Guevara. “You’re going to be able to come in at lunch and have some sushi or have one of our signature salads like a kale salad, a flatbread or one of our unique sandwiches.
“We’re doing a nice little thing with oysters where it’s from raw to different types of bacon grilled oysters with different sauces and different influences.”
“What also makes us different is the feeling you see. There’s a lot more culture in it. You’ll see food very diverse from Asian influences to Mediterranean influences, French influences, all across the board. A lot of regional and international favorites.”
Guevara describes his menu as contemporary American with a little bit of everything.
“I didn’t want to get pigeon-holed into one theme where it’s Italian, seafood or steakhouse food. We want to make sure we have a steak if you come in along with sea bass, salmon, swordfish. You can also order seafood in different sauces such as a pesto cream sauce and you can mix and match seafood items such as a 1/2 pound of clams and a 1/2 pound of mussels and shrimp.”
He’s also offering menu items with a chophouse feel such as a smoked bison meatloaf, ground pancetta and beef burger and catering to plant-based tastes such as bolognese with vegan pasta.
Customers will also find a lot of BBQ options such as brisket, ribs and prime rib since the restaurant has a 500-pound smoker.
Then there are some unusual dessert options.
“One of more popular desserts is a red velvet bread pudding with chunks of Philadelphia cream cheese, real vanilla bean. You’ll see creme brûlées with a Grand Marnier white chocolate, one which tastes likes an orange creamsicle. Everything is made from scratch, even the desserts.”
Guevara was a chef in the Valley and Tucson for 18 years. His original career was as a jazz trumpet player.
That’s why he’s bringing a lot of style of music into his restaurant.
“That was the goal – to get into music through food because I got into food because of music,” explained Guevara.
“I thought maybe one day I’ll own my jazz bar and I gotta understand the operations of how food works, the bar. I can play in my own restaurant but it turned into where I stayed in this industry and I never left. I left music, which was my true passion.”
Information: 602-296-4811. Founding Fathers Kitchen does not yet have a website.
