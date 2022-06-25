Gilbert comedy club worth paying a visit

Only six minutes south of the Water Tower Plaza, JP’s Comedy Club is quickly becoming a hotspot for comedians and Gilbert residents.
JP’s is family-owned and operated. Jim Perry, also known as the Cop Comic, along with his wife Janelle and their sons Brenden and Nathan, have opened their doors to local comedians in hopes of mentoring and cultivating a comic scene in Gilbert.
As you’ve guessed by the moniker, Jim is a comedian and a retired policeman and has since used his time and experience to continue serving the community through comedy.
Quickly becoming a comedy hub for local talent and national headliners that are nothing short of hilarious, you can catch a show at JP’s every Thursday through Saturday. The 7 p.m. shows are great for pre-gaming before a night out at Gilberts Heritage District and the 9 p.m. shows are great for a night cap.
The shows consist of guest spots filled with local talent then followed by the opening act, feature act and headlining act. JP’s headlining acts are consistency national touring performers.
As great as the weekend shows are, Thursday nights are something to behold. Every Thursday following the 7 p.m. show, the audience is encouraged to stay and hang out with the comics for an open-mic contest.
The contest quickly unfolds into an epic night of raw stand-up comedy, attracting local talent and a variety of comedians. Old and new, young and old, funny or not, comics are ready to hit the stage for a chance to work on new material. The unscripted night of comedy is something to experience with friends, significant others or on your own.
The club has an intimate feel and every seat in the house gives an up-close and personal experience that you can’t get anywhere else. So, add a little humor to your night life and stop by, say hi to the comics, grab a drink and enjoy the show at JP’s Comedy Club.
You can view upcoming shows and reserve tickets at jpscomedyclub.com.
