What's Cooking: This pull-apart bread is sweet and savory

What a delightful surprise! I’ve made plenty of pull-apart breads both sweet and savory, but this loaf with layers of fresh herbs and three cheeses tucked inside squares of homemade bread dough wins the day.
When you bring it out of the oven and pull apart these rich, flavorful squares of buttery goodness, it’s a little slice of heaven. My only advice is not to make shortcuts and use store-bought bread dough. This easy homemade dough will deliciously rise to the occasion!
Ingredients:
1 TBSP dried yeast granules
2 tsp sugar
1 cup warm water
4 cups plain flour
1/2 TBSP salt
1/2 TBSP olive oil
1 garlic clove, crushed
1/3 cup chopped parsley
1/3 cup chopped basil
1/4 cup chopped rosemary leaves
2 TBSP butter, softened
1 cup parmesan, shredded
1 cup Mozzarella, shredded
1 cup, gruyere, shredded
Directions:
1. Add 1 TBSP yeast and 2 tsp sugar to 1 cup warm water. Stir and let sit until yeast foams, about 10 minutes.
2. In a large bowl, add flour, salt, olive oil and yeast together. Add more water, a little at a time if too dry. With your hands, mix dough until it forms a ball.
3. Transfer to a floured surface and knead dough until smooth and elastic, about 6 minutes. (If necessary, add extra flour if it becomes too sticky and continue working dough.)
4. Return the dough to the bowl, cover it with plastic wrap and then a tea towel and keep warm until the mixture doubles in size, about 1 hour.
5. When dough has risen, knock the dough back in the bowl and then take it out, cut it in half and roll each half out to a large rectangle about 20in x 10in, then trim the edges to straighten.
6. Spread the top of each rectangle with 1 TBSP softened butter then scatter the crushed garlic, herb mixture over the dough. Mix the three cheeses together in a bowl and spread evenly over both rectangles.
7. Cut each rectangle into ½ inch strips, to the height of your loaf tins, with a very sharp knife and lay the strips on top of each and cut the layered strips into squares the width of your tins.
8. Grease or line your loaf tins, and then stack the squares on top of each other, turn the stack on its side and place them into the tins (don’t worry if your dough doesn’t reach the edge of the tins, the dough will rise again with the final proof). Cover the tins in glad wrap and set aside for 30 minutes.
9. Bake at 375 degrees for 50 minutes and the tops are golden brown.
10. Remove from pan and let it rest for 10 minutes before removing from the tin and serving warm. Makes one large loaf.
For more great recipe ideas and videos, visit jandatri.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.