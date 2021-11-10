The pandemic has kept them from large-scale productions for two years, but members of the Thunder Theatre Company are roaring back this weekend with one of the most popular musicals of this century.
Scores of thespians and backstage crew will be presenting “Mamma Mia” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 3:45 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Desert Vista High School, 16440 S. 32nd St., Ahwatukee. The 1 p.m. Saturday is a sing-along. Tickets are $10 at the school bookstore or $12 at the door.
“They are so excited to be able to be performing on stage for live audiences again,” said teacher-director Jesse Ploog-Bacik. “We had an incredible turn out for auditions – over 80 kids showed up. It’s been a lot of fun to have so much passion and interest in our program now that everyone is back on campus.”
And they’re excited to be presenting the 2008 musical that features songs sung by the iconic quartet ABBA, was a Broadway hit and led to a smash motion picture with an A-list cast that included Pierce Brosnan and Meryl Streep.
“’Mamma Mia’ was a show that I knew my current students would be excited for. There were definitely some happy tears when I announced this back in May,” said Ploog-Bacik. “After our last musical in spring 2020 was cancelled and then not being able to do a full musical last year, I also wanted a show that would easily get kids interested in auditioning to help gather new interest in TTC from kids who hadn’t had an opportunity to get involved yet.
“And, I knew we needed a show that people would want to come see,” she added. “After the spring 2020 musical was cancelled, we lost a lot of money, so producing a show that would generate audience interest and has name recognition was important.”
It also has been a challenge, she said, because there is “so much music.”
Fortunately, she said, she has Desert Vista Choir as her partner on the project.
“She has been hard at work teaching our cast all of the music,” Ploog-Basic said, noting the cast has been rehearsing since August. “Our cast has been doing a great job at learning all of the music thus far, though. They have totally been stepping up to the challenge of the show.”
The set matches the size of the cast.
“It’s a big outdoor courtyard that will take up the entirety of our stage,” Ploog-Basic said, although some parts of the show also are performed in a bedroom.
And for anyone who has seen the movie – which was filmed on the small Greek island of Skopelos – the company also has a large scenic beach backdrop for the beach scenes.
“We have been working on the set since the beginning of September and the kids are very excited to see it all finally come together for the show,” Ploog-Basic said.
About the only part of the production that’s not elaborate is the costumery.
Since the show is set in 2000, Ploog-Basic said, “this was actually a show that we are able to use a lot of the kids’ own clothing for, so that was where we started.” However, some pieces also come from the Thunder Company’s closet while Ploog-Basic and the crew also shopped online for the right clothing for Donna and the Dynamos singing “Super Trouper” and Sophie’s wedding dress.
Beyond the rousing numbers and romantic and humorous storyline. “Mamma Mia” also has a special meaning for Ploog-Basic and the thespians after they were largely deprived of the energy that comes from performing before a live audience.
The company ended the last school year with a presentation of one acts directed by seniors before a live audience – which Ploog-Basic called “very exciting – as well as an improv show. Still there were no big productions.
But the students were undaunted and participated in several virtual shows.
“The kids were also amazing and held virtual club meetings all year,” Ploog-Basic said. “They figured out how to lead improv games, share their technical theatre skills, and still build some relationships with each other even online. It was impressive and inspiring to see how hard my students worked through the adversity of the school year.”
The pandemic-altered schedule also came at some financial cost.
“Musicals are expensive, and we are wanting to do it well, but after losing our last musical due to the shutdown in March 2020, we are not in the same financial position we have been in for previous productions,” she said. “We are working hard to fundraise and pre-sell tickets to help get us through, but it’s definitely been a challenge to make sure we are staying afloat.”
But with a popular show and a talented cast, there are lots of reasons why adults might want to come out and see the show – if only to see how the cast matches up with the stars of the fifth highest grossing movie of 2008.
“Most of the kids had seen the movie before, but we also held a movie night for the club a few weeks back where we watched both ‘Mamma Mia’ movies together,” Ploog-Basic said. “It was a lot of fun and the kids are very excited to be playing these roles once played by actors they look up to.”
In other words, the Thunder Theatre Company is ready to take on what Ploog-Basic admits is a major undertaking for all concerned.
“The set is the biggest one we have tackled and there are so many costumes with a 60-person cast and everyone having multiple looks throughout the show,” she said. “It’s a lot to manage, but it’s been great so far and it’s looking like it’ll be an exciting show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.