This salad with French rolls provide taste of Provence

I taught a fabulous Provence cuisine class that let us all channel our inner Julia Child. Two star recipes emerged and I wanted to share them with you.
Please enjoy a gorgeous, eye-appealing and tantalizing D’anjou Pear and pomegranate salad with Dijon ginger dressing and some light and delicate homemade French rolls.
C’est Manifique!
Dressing
Ingredients
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 TBSP apple cider vinegar, or more to taste
2 TBSP Dijon mustard
3 TBSP honey
2 tsp finely grated fresh ginger
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
Salad
Ingredients
1 cup raw pecans (halves or pieces)
8 oz baby arugula
6 oz spring mix
4 oz blue cheese
2 large ripe D’Anjou pears, thinly sliced
2 Honeycrisp apples, thinly sliced
Arils from 2 pomegranates
Directions:
Whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, ginger, salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve. In a dry skillet over medium heat, toast the pecans until fragrant and golden brown, about 5 minutes.
When cool, rough chop and set aside. Arrange the arugula and spring mix over a large serving platter. Sprinkle
the chopped pecans and crumbled blue cheese over the arugula. Fan out slices of pear and apple, arranging them across the salad in sections.
Sprinkle the top of salad with pomegranate arils. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve immediately.
Servings: 8FRENCH BREAD ROLLS WITH HERBES DE PROVENCE BUTTER
Ingredients
1 ½ cups warm water
1 TBSP active dry yeast
2 TBSP white sugar
4 cups bread flour
2 TBSP vegetable oil
1 tsp salt
Butter
½ cup butter
1 TBSP Herbes de Provence
1 tsp lemon zest
½ tsp salt
Directions:
In a cup, stir together warm water, yeast and sugar. Let stand until frothy, about 10 minutes.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, add 2 cups of the flour, oil, salt and bloomed yeast. Beat slowly until combined. Add remaining flour and mix until the dough has pulled away from the sides of the bowl.
On a floured surface, knead dough until smooth and elastic, about 4 minutes.
Place the dough in a bowl, cover with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.
Make the butter. Blend the Herbes de Provence, lemon zest and salt into the softened butter. Shape the but
ter into a log using plastic wrap. Freeze until butter log is firm – approximately thirty minutes.
When the dough has risen, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into 16 equal pieces, and form into round balls. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and place rolls at least 2 inches apart. and cover with a damp cloth. Let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spritz the rolls or brush lightly with water to form a crust.
Bake rolls in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 18 to 20 minutes. Makes 16 rolls.
