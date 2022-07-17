What's Cooking: Ice cream churros are a tasty answer to any heat wave

It’s always on the list of favorite treats for summer – ice cream in any shape, flavor or form.
And if you want to create a cone with a real Southwest twist, how about a home-made, hand-crafted ice cream cone that tastes just like a Mexican churro, and it holds as much ice cream as the cone you are willing to create.
While homemade churros are pretty tough to tackle (churro dough is very dense and sticky), this cone is made with store-bough biscuit dough, making the process a whole lot easier. The dough is wrapped around a homemade paper mold. It is then baked, rolled in cinnamon and sugar, baked again and then coated on the inside with dipping chocolate which seals it, preventing a soggy cone. Load it up with scoops of your favorite ice cream for a cool and festive way to celebrate summer, Southwest style!
Ingredients:
1 (16.3) ounce package biscuit dough (Grand’s or larger biscuits work best)
1/4 cup flour
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 cup dipping chocolate or chocolate coating
1 pint ice cream
Candy sprinkles
Special equipment:
6 sheets (8x10inch) of heavy stock paper or manila folders
Painter’s or regular tape
Aluminum foil
Pastry brush
Directions:
Place oven rack in the bottom third of the oven, removing the rack above the one you will be using. Preheat oven the 375 degrees. Take the sheet of paper and roll into a tight cone, securing the end with a piece of tape. Trim the wide end of the cone straight across so it will stand upright on a baking sheet. Wrap cone tightly with foil (on the inside too), completely covering the paper. Lightly spray with cooking oil and set aside. Repeat with remaining sheets of paper. Dust work surface with flour. Using a rolling pin, roll out the biscuit dough to a 1/4-inch thick piece of dough large enough to wrap around the cone mold. Wet your fingertips with water and press and seal dough around mold.
Place the cone, base side down on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake for about 12 minutes or until cone is golden brown.
In a small bowl, mix together cinnamon and sugar. Remove the cones from the oven and brush the outside with melted butter. Sprinkle cones evenly with cinnamon sugar and return to the oven, baking for an additional 3 minutes.
Remove the cones from the oven and let cool. While the cones are cooling, melt chocolate in a microwave safe bowl in 30-second intervals until spreadable. When the cone is cool enough to handle, remove it from the mold. Pour chocolate into the cone and coat all the way around, pouring out any excess. Let the chocolate harden. Fill the cone with a scoop of your favorite ice cream and sprinkles.
Serving size: 6
For more great recipe ideas and videos, visit jandatri.com
