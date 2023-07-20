Carnival of Illusion mixes magic and vaudeville

Roland Sarlot and Susan Eyed learned there’s real power in magic.
Performing as Carnival of Illusion, the Tucson couple staged their vaudeville-inspired magic show for veterans, including an older gentleman in his hospital bed. He was ashen and weak, but he wanted to see and be a part of the performance.
At the time, Carnival of Illusion closed with Eyed making paper butterflies flutter throughout the room. This time, they landed on the man’s bed. Eyed recalls him smiling up at her and mustering all his strength to mouth, “Thank you.”
“He had no strength to talk and that was his last night,” Eyed said. “You get touched by that. We are mainly the tour guides for them but it’s also much, much more.”
Sarlot and Eyed have been connecting with people for almost 21 years and have performed more than 1,000 shows. They hit the stage next at Wrigley Mansion July 21-22 and Aug. 18-19.
The intimate shows only have about 150 seats available so the illusionists can see everyone in the theater and interact with them.
“It is so up close, there’s no camera tricks,” Eyed said. “They are actually witnessing this in real time. They’re not as they call ‘stooges’ from the audience. These are people who, when they come up on stage, are someone’s dad or someone’s grandpa or auntie or best friend.”
The show is primarily for adults, but those older than 12 are permitted. Sarlot said there is no “cheesy kiddie stuff” here. It’s an evening of old-world entertainment, he adds.
“There’s a sentimental piece,” Eyed said. “There’s an over-the-top funny piece. There’s a skill piece and we really tried to bring all those different things in so there are different flavors of the show.
“It’s like a vaudeville road show without the dust.”
“Skullduggery” is the theme of the show, and it takes audiences through the truth behind the trickery. Eyed calls it “an evening of lovely lies and devious deceptions.”
Salot and Eyed were interested in magic from a young age. Eyed became obsessed with televised magic specials, learning about the art’s history and even attempting her own tricks she found in cereal boxes.
Sarlot had his first taste of magic when he and his cousin were in a talent show. They nearly cut off their classmate’s finger attempting a trick and were promptly sent to the principal’s office.
Neither Sarlot nor Eyed thought magic was in their future.
“The calling came many years later,” Sarlot said. “When we just wanted a change … we wanted magic in our lives … and it became a literal thing.”
Eyed never thought women could be magicians, so when Sarlot asked if she wanted to start Carnival of Illusion, she imagined she would be his assistant.
“I said, ‘Yeah, I can be the assistant in that cute little dress,’” she recalled.
“He said, ‘No, you are way too strong, you’re a magician. We’re stronger together and that’s the thing that’s so lovely about this partnership. When people come to our show, it’s not just about the guy being on stage.”
According to the duo, magic is not about the trick but what it evokes.
“That evoking is generally called ‘wonder,’” Sarlot said.
“And when you experience wonder, that means there are possibilities … and I think that’s what makes people so engaged and happy at the end, they felt wonder again and it’s rare to have that.”
Sarlot and Eyed don’t believe magic will ever be a lost art.
“Magic is so a part of our fabric of being a human and I think that it just cuts on such a deeper level than just what people can see,” Eyed said.
They witness that at each show.
“At the end we hope you feel like you’ve been in our home and we’ve entertained you,” Sarlot said. “We hope you know who we are and that we went through something together … that was of value.”
Carnival of Illusion
When: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July21-22, Aug. 18-19.
Where: Wrigley Mansion, 2501 E. Telawa Trail, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $60
Info: 480-359-SHOW, carnivalofillusion.com
