“Keep Kyrene Strong” is a motto often repeated in our community. Kyrene is not strong simply because we say it is. Our strength comes from the involvement of our community, the commitment of our teachers and staff, and the leadership of our Board.
I’m running for re-election to the Kyrene Governing Board because it’s so important to keep strong public schools in our Kyrene community. My children are thriving in Kyrene, and I want to help ensure that every child in Kyrene receives a quality education.
Kyrene has delivered excellent education outcomes for generations of students. Truly, Kyrene has earned the right to call itself strong.
But, that right is not guaranteed without effective leadership. As an existing Board member who has served as President for the last two years, I have the experience and proven leadership to ensure that Kyrene continues to deliver excellence.
Kyrene faces daunting challenges. The disruption caused by the pandemic still lingers. We know academic growth stalled for many students last year, and we need targeted resources in the classroom that provide individualized academic support.
Arizona is also seeing a mass exodus of teachers leaving the profession due to inadequate pay and antagonism from our legislature. Kyrene is feeling the impact. Arizona has tried to address the teacher exodus by lowering teaching standards, but that solution isn’t best for students.
It’s essential that we retain the best and brightest teachers in the classroom. Competitive salaries are key.
While serving as President, I was thrilled to join my fellow Board members in increasing staff pay by $10.5 million in recent months. Kyrene spends its money wisely, and the Arizona Auditor General has consistently recognized Kyrene for being among the best at keeping dollars in the classroom.
The education marketplace in Arizona continues to be one of the most competitive in the nation, and school districts throughout Arizona have learned the hard way that families dissatisfied with the education that their children receive in their neighborhood schools will go elsewhere.
Kyrene must always prioritize students. If re-elected, I will work with Kyrene leadership to develop data-informed strategies that promote equitable practices for all students. Every student should have the opportunity to succeed.
The stakes are high, and the Kyrene Strong motto continues to be tested. Now more than ever, capable and experienced leadership is needed on the Board.
I have a record of getting work done to meet goals efficiently. As a proven leader, I am balanced and pragmatic. As a current Board member, I know that It’s essential to serve without ego and listen to all voices in the community.
I’m an involved parent and an active community member with strong ties to our schools, and you can count on me to keep serving Kyrene with integrity and respect.
If re-elected to the Board, I promise to always address the challenges facing Kyrene by collaboratively implementing the most effective solutions that best serve students.
Kyrene is entrusted with teaching our next generation, and it’s a duty that I take very seriously. I will be unwavering in supporting our Kyrene schools, and I’ll always put students first with every decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.