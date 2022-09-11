For the past several years, there has been a lot of talk about school choice. This term has become a lightning rod and a main point of contention among public school advocates and individuals who enroll their children in private schools.
As a public-school advocate, and as someone running for Kyrene School Board, I am frequently asked if I support school choice.
The short answer is yes; but, like many things, it’s a little more nuanced than that.
Growing up in Utah, everyone attended the public school zoned for their address. It was rare that boundary exceptions were requested and even rarer that they were granted.
When my husband and I relocated to Arizona, we quickly learned that Arizona had many options for education; our zoned public school, a different school within the same district, schools outside the district, charter schools, and private schools.
We were overwhelmed by the options available and would spend many hours researching schools in order to make the best choice.
When our oldest began pre-school, we chose to send him to the neighborhood school. For kindergarten, we chose to enroll him in the Kyrene District despite living outside of the boundaries.
We fell in love with our school community and watched him thrive. This would not have been possible without the educational climate that Arizona fosters.
Five years later, our youngest child was ready to enter school – and it was a much different story.
We were happy with the small Kyrene school in our new neighborhood but we also toured charter and private schools and were surprised when most of them outright discouraged us from applying because of our child’s additional needs.
It was then that I did a deeper dive into the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and connected with Raising Special Kids to learn more about navigating the education system when you have a child with an identified disability.
What I learned was that our experience wasn’t unusual. Many families discover that if their child is neurodivergent, the school choice options suddenly shrink.
Public schools, however, are mandated to provide education for children in the community and to accommodate their various needs. With the number of students identified for 504 services and IEPs increasing, the need for proper funding becomes critical to fulfilling their mandate.
Ultimately, we chose the same small Kyrene school that his sibling was attending. As parents, we made a choice that our children would attend Kyrene schools and have found both of their differing needs met.
Kyrene School District fosters school choice while serving all children. Kyrene offers several specialty programs from dual language at Norte to The Spark program at Manitas, all while fulfilling their legal mandate to provide services for all students.
I support parents in choosing the best education model for their children but believe that, in the majority of cases, public dollars need to stay with public schools to support them in their legal mandate to support and educate the over 90% of Arizona children who attend public school.
For many of us with neurodivergent kids, it’s the only choice we have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.