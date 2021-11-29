It’s a vast understatement to say Gloria Bartelt loves dog.
When someone donates more than 29.939 hours of time volunteering over 23 years caring for them in a variety of ways like the Ahwatukee woman has done, there may be few words to describe that kind of devotion.
But the Arizona Humane Society did just that by surprising Bartelt with a luncheon and Lifetime Achievement President’s Volunteer Service Award, a national honor given volunteers who have spent at least 4,000 hours of service.
Bartelt has volunteered in almost every capacity possible at AHS from adoptions to handling media to dog walking to organizing adoption events. She even helped welcome dogs that were saved from Hurricane Katrina more than a decade ago.
But she has been particularly passionate about placing special needs dogs – animals rendered deaf, lame or otherwise impaired either by genetics or human cruelty – into loving homes.
And she loves dogs so much – she has two herself – that she actually quit a lucrative career as an executive vice president for a commercial real estate company just to volunteer some eight to 10 hours almost every day at Humane Society facilities.
“The corporate world was perfect for me but I needed to do something else,” she explained.
That love affair for canines likely began when she was 9, she said, when her parents went looking for a house.
They wouldn’t let her have a dog and resisted her entreaties.
They found a house where puppies happened to be living and again, turned her down when she asked if she could have one.
But they liked the house. So after finishing the necessary paperwork, Bartelt and her parents went to the house to pick up the keys and lo and behold a puppy with a red ribbon also was waiting.
Then the owners told her parents the dog came with the house.
Bartelt said she was surprised by the luncheon – which included the certificate and a letter, both signed by President Biden.
But she demurred over all the attention. She’s doing something she loves, she said, and besides, “The Humane Society is a wonderful place.”
But Humane Society President/CEO Dr. Steven Hansen said that attention is well deserved.
“Gloria’s dedication to matching adoptable pets with Valley pet lovers has resulted in thousands of happy families over the years and this incredible honor is very well deserved,” said Hansen.
Information about volunteering is at azhumane.org/volunteer
