After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Ahwatukee Family Dog Show returns on Halloween this year, with plenty of tricks and treats for dogs and people alike.
Slated for 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Oct. 31, at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road, it is cosponsored by the Ahwatukee Community Swim, Tennis & Event Center and Desert Dog Obedience. The Ahwatukee Farmers Market also will be open, as always, in the parking lot on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with ready-to-eat food and drinks.
“We have fun categories every year, and this is the 14th year,” said Susan Rast, the center’s director. “Best costume – since it is on Halloween – best kisser, cutest dog, best high-five or shake, most talkative, best tail wag, cutest senior seven years and older, most unusual colors and/or markings and cutest rescue dog.”
Registration before Oct. 30 is $7 per dog per category and $3 for each additional category. The day of show, registration runs from 8:30-9 a.m. and is $8 and $4, respectively.
It’s free to attend and there will be
free trick-or-treat bags for kids, a photo area, dog breed clubs, rescue groups, vendors, and a raffle benefiting Leave No Paws Behind.
“We give the dogs their own little trick or treat bag of goodies, too,” Rast said.
Also popular at the show are the doggie demos with flyball, carting and Desert Dog Obedience.
The demos are exciting, Rast said, because it’s highly competitive.
“It looks like a corn hole board,” she explained. “They hit the board and the ball comes out and they take the ball back to their trainer. It’s all timed (and) it’s amazing how fast they are.”
About 60 to 80 dogs are expected to enter the show, and you don’t need a dog to enjoy the day.
“It was good fun; everyone laughed,” said Kat O’Brien of Ahwatukee, whose Pomeranian Zuma won best high-five and best in show at the last show in 2019. “There’s a lot of stuff to do every if you’re not showing your dogs.”
O’Brien said Zuma “did a twirl to win,” and she got a trifecta because her other Pomeranian, Winston, won Cutest Dog at the previous show as well.
“Zuma is 9 years old, so we’ve been working on his little tricks for years, but they’re not show dogs,” she said. In fact, Winston at one point decided he was tired of walking and simply laid down.
O’Brien’s dogs are “attention hogs,” she said.
“They lapped it up. They both just love people petting them and giving them attention, so they were happy with it.”
She hopes to enter both in the contest again this year if she isn’t working. “Zuma’s been working on his twirls more,” O’Brien added, and Winston has been working on walking, not just lying down on the leash.
Dean Andrews’ dog Ren was crowned best kisser in the previous dog show, which surprised him, he said, because “he’s not the best kissing dog I have, but he performed well.”
This year, Andrews, of Ahwatukee, is thinking about entering his two terriers, Jake and Elwood, who joined the family in January 2020.
“They are the most affectionate dogs,” he said, adding that Ren and his Yorkie, Zoe, might come as well if his wife and daughter will accompany him to help wrangle them.
If they all get there, he said, “Jake and Elwood are definitely in the kissing category, there’s no doubt about that. And all four dogs are candidates for cutest, but everyone thinks their dog is cute.”
He’s considering Blues Brothers costumes for Jake and Elwood, or, he added, “I also was toying with the idea of wearing a Mandalorian helmet and dressing them up as Jawas or baby Yodas.”
Andrews recommended only entering dogs into the show that are enthusiastic and happy about being part of the action; otherwise, he suggested watching from the sidelines.
The center asks that entered canines should be well-behaved, at least 4 months old, have their current shots, and be on a leash 6 feet or shorter.
Of course, please clean up after your dog.
Even those without dogs should bring the whole family, Andrews noted: “I would encourage other people who don’t have dogs, go to this and see the amount of fun people are having with their pets.”
If You Go...
What: Ahwatukee Family Dog Show
A competition with prizes for dogs in various categories, doggie demos, raffle, dog breed groups, dog rescues, vendors, treat bags for kids and dogs, and the Ahwatukee Farmers Market (including food vendors).
Where: Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31.
Cost: Free to attend; registration before Oct. 30 is $7 per dog per category; $3 for each additional category; day of show, registration runs 8:30-9 a.m. and is $8 and $4.
Info: (480) 893-3431.
