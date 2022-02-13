The Mountain Pointe High School Black Students Union Club has sponsored a Black History Month door decorating contest for at least several years.
But what three science teachers did for an entire wall near their classrooms blew everyone away with its detail, historical richness and educational value for students and staff no matter what race they might be.
“I was thoroughly impressed,” Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil told the Governing Board last week. “It is most impressive…The most creating thing I’ve seen in a long while. It is outstanding.”
Mountain Pointe Principal Tomika Banks echoed her boss, calling it “a wonderful masterpiece.”
And Black Student Union Club president Natasha Alston called it “awesome.”
“We, the Black Student Union Club, have been doing the door decoration contest for many years, at least since 2017-18,” Natasha said. “It is a fun way for us to get the entire club to participate in Black History Month activities. The door the science teachers have completed is amazing
And, she added, she was excited it was getting exposure beyond the Pride campus.
The Black Periodic Table comprises three parts: 90 paper squares with the initials and dates of birth and death of prominent Black American actors and actresses, visual and performing artists, athletes, authors, entrepreneurs “famous firsts,” musicians, politicians and scientists. Each category of color-coded for easy identification.
Then there are typewritten mini-biographies and photos of those African Americans right next to it, complete with a QR code that allows people to use their cell phones to take them to a more detailed history of each person.
The work is a months-long labor of love by three Mountain Pointe science teachers: Dr. Chandra Mitnik, who teaches AP biology, honors biology, and at-level biology; Calista Esterline, who teaches integrated science and Nicole Perkins, an AVID coordinator and teacher who also teaches junior and senior biology and sports medicine.
All three teachers have participated in the Black History Month Door Decorating Contest individually in the past, but last December they decided to do something together – and in a big and impactful way.
“The mural was a true collaboration,” Mitnik said. “We spent some time researching ideas and saw this one online. We made some improvements to make it more interactive for the students by adding a QR code that allows students to look up any of the featured people on the periodic table.”
Though the project “took a bit of time,” Mitnik said, “We really enjoyed the process so much. We are trained science teachers but we also love being creative.”
And their work achieved the goal that one might expect from any good teacher.
“The student feedback has been extremely positive,” Mitnik said. “They really enjoy the look of it and we notice many students interacting with the QR code to look people up.”
Mitnik said their goal was to “bridge science and art to make something that would grab students’ attention and focus their energy on all of the positive contributions that Black Americans have made in history.”
And the trio isn’t planning to rest on the laurels their project has attracted.
“We plan to do the same mural next year,” Mitnik explained, “but make it even more interactive and to focus on additional key figures in Black history.”
