From attorney to television reporter to author of a newly-published children’s book, Steve Krafft has enjoyed a rich and varied career and, now, retirement.
The latter has given him the time to complete a project he began 20 years ago: a children’s book entitled “Won’t Somebody Play with Annabelle Kay?”
The book is available on Amazon and signed copies are available at Barnes & Noble’s Chandler Fashion Center store at the “Signed Author/Local Author” display through the holidays.
In 2019, Krafft retired from Fox 10 News after reporting international and local news for more than 34 years. He was one of the longest-tenured reporters at the station.
Krafft estimates he covered and filed more than 8,000 stories, many outside the Valley – including the on-the-ground reporting of the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall. He has earned two Emmys, and was named Arizona Broadcaster of the Year.
When he was hired at Fox 10, he had no television experience but he’d learned quickly while moonlighting at a Chicago NBC affiliate as a news researcher.
At the time, he was a practicing corporate law attorney.
He had earned his J.D. degree at Boston College Law School after graduating from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
Krafft admits that after working in various capacities at Brown’s campus radio station, he continued to feel the pull towards working in broadcasting even after he earned his law degree.
“It felt natural. When I was at Brown, we had a phenomenal radio station; I liked that media vibe,” he said.
“And I wanted to enjoy my life, I wanted to do something I couldn’t wait to do every day. I decided I wanted to do media; but could I make the jump?”
He did.
It was while residing in Ahwatukee and working at Fox 10 that he and his wife Nancy started their family. They made a practice of reading every night to daughters Natalie and Annelise and son Cameron.
“They inspired me, they motivated me. As I read the children’s books to them, I thought I can do this, I can write a book,” he recalled. “I figured what really mattered to me as a parent would be important to other parents, too.”
He began writing but life intervened and the book project was put on a back burner.
His retirement allowed him time to dust off his manuscript and start the process anew.
“Won’t Somebody Play With Annabelle Kay?” is a rhyming book for kids 3-8.
“It’s really about a simple idea: why not be kind to each other?” he said.
The richly illustrated book tells the story of a little girl and her first day at school.
“She’s new in town, new at school and nobody will play with her. She’s unhappy. There are two kind of fun-loving birds flying over and they see her predicament, so they hatch a plan to change her situation,” Krafft summarized.
“The book helps children realize that if people aren’t nice to you, if you take that first little step to reach out, as counterintuitive as that may seem, people respond. I’ve found that to be the case. Especially these days, when people can be so unkind to each other, so mean, I try to be a little warmer, to make a difference,” said Krafft.
“Surprisingly good things can happen to you when you’re being nice.”
Krafft said he discovered writing rhyming prose isn’t a simple matter.
“I will say writing in rhyme is so, so hard. I wanted the rhyme to be musical, to be simple but elegant and memorable as well. I wanted the perfect meter and I wanted to keep it from being trite,” he said.
“After this experience, I regard Dr. Seuss as a towering genius,” he laughed.
The illustrations were also done over the decades starting with artist Mike Ritter, followed by ASU graphic designer Samantha Lass and also the Kraffts’ son, Cameron.
“I was able to help with some of the illustrations for the book and got to work really closely with my dad, so it’s great to see people enjoying it,” said Cameron Krafft.
“Cameron was a great contributor, also helping with the typeface, layout and format,” his father bragged. “The book has a bright visual theme; young children really respond to color. I learned that from my own children.”
The three Krafft children are now grown. All are alumni of Desert Vista High School and Kyrene schools in Ahwatukee.
Annelise Krafft said she and her
two siblings are in awe of their father and his perseverance in completing his first book.
“It’s amazing to watch this journey come full circle for my dad, he started writing the book when I was young and I have many wonderful memories of him reading it in its original form to me and my siblings,” she said.
“It’s a story about kindness, friendship, and believing in yourself – and that was a great lesson to carry with me while I was growing up.”
Added Natalie: “During my whole childhood, I remember watching my dad wake up early on Saturday mornings to write in his free time. I’m so proud that he was finally able to publish his book, and I hope everyone enjoys reading it.”
Is there another book in the offing for the newly-minted author?
“I’d love to do another book; it would be a lot of fun,” Krafft confessed. “I’m really enjoying the reception I’m getting. The character has been well-received; maybe she might go through some other challenges. We’ll see.”
