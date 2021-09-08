A Hollywood power broker is investing in Ahwatukee, though she’s not talking about her plans.
Stacey Woolf Feinberg recently paid just $2.1 million for an 8,737-square-foot flex building at 4980 E. Beverly Road in the South Pointe Business Center.
Arcadia Management Group, which bought the property in 2019 for $1.3 million was the seller, according to real estate tracker vizzda.com
Feinberg started her career as a literary agent with her father, the late attorney-talent agent Bob Woolf, who was the first sports agents and is considered the architect of seven-figure-earning salaries for professional athletes.
Together she and her father managed over 300 luminaries of the sports and entertainment worlds, including Larry Bird, Larry King, Joe Montana and New Kids On The Block.
In 1998, she formed JLF Asset Management with her now ex-husband, parlaying their talents into $1 billion in assets as one of the world’s top 30 hedge funds.
Feinberg, who also appeared as an actress and producer for several movies, including the 2015 “Renegade:
Star Trek” film, created Pre IPO investing and was an early investor in such 21st century giants as Uber, Facebook and Alibaba, according to her biography.
Recently, Feinberg has developed a reputation for developing female entrepreneurs and performing artists.
“I’m not a stuff person. I’m an experiential person. Money is an opportunity to say AND instead of OR,” she told a podcast on producers called Angle on Producers not long after she produced the award-winning Broadway musical, “Jagged Little Pill.”
