Classical KBACH 89.5 FM has launched an opportunity to showcase student musicians and a BASIS Ahwatukee 7th grader is the first to be honored.
Joshua Lee, who was nominated by his teacher Dr. Gregory Klug, has been playing the violin for about five years and has played in the Metropolitan Youth Symphony and is a member of the Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestra.
He is also the concertmaster of his school orchestra.
Joshua says he likes music because when he’s making music, it helps him relax and become more dedicated to studying. Joshua feels that making music is also a good opportunity to make other people happy.
When he was a 5th grader at Kyrene
de la Monte Vista Elementary, he performed at a Metropolitan Youth Symphony recital and afterward a man gave him a star made of dollars because he loved the performance.
Beyond music, Joshua likes soccer, basketball, playing with his brother, and listening to KBACH for new music options. He has also been active in volunteering in local communities by playing at senior centers, neighborhood concerts, and featuring as a soloist in the showcase of The School of Ballet Arizona.
He also has excelled in musical competitions and in 2021 placed first in both the Junior String Competition of the Arizona Chapter of Music Teachers National Association state competition and the junior division solo competition of the state chapter of the American String Teachers Association.
He also took first place in the 2021 American Protege Concerto Competition and won the grand prize in last year’s U.S. New Star Strings Competition.
Teachers, parents/guardians, and relatives are encouraged to nominate students between the ages of 7 and 13 who are studying an instrument, taking voice lessons, singing in a choir, or playing in a band or orchestra for recognition during KBACH’s Classical Next initiative.
The Classical Next Initiative celebrates the future of classical music in our
community. One student will be recognized on-air each month. A parent or guardian must consent to the student’s participation.
Depending on Covid 19 restrictions, the winner will be invited to the station for a tour of the KBACH studios and a short interview with Melissa Greene that will be posted at KBACH.org.
If possible, On-Air Host Melissa
Greene will also visit the winner’s school
and present them with a certificate of recognition.
The student must live within the signal range of 89.5 KBACH. A winning student may not be nominated a second time.
A 2-4 minute MP3/WAV or CD recording (no video) of the student performing must be submitted.
The application details are available on this webpage: https://kbaq.org/classicalnext
KBACH is a public service of Rio Salado College, is licensed to the Maricopa County Community College District and Arizona State University, and broadcasts from the Tempe campus of Rio Salado College.
