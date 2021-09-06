When Jeremy Daniel Davis directed his first play in his senior year at Mountain Pointe High School, little did, or could, he imagine decades later he would be producing a movie starring Hollywood star Nicolas Cage.
Interim years saw him establishing himself as an actor, and the first to be asked to act in the 2008 film “Seal Team VI.”
A Los Angeles resident of 17 years currently spending this year in Atlanta, Georgia – where his latest movie, “Willy’s Wonderland” was filmed – Davis is currently producing several movies including a racing film, “The Street Racer,” with a plot that harkens back to his own teen years.
The Ahwatukee native marvels that “Willy’s Wonderland” wrapped two weeks before the 2020 pandemic shutdown.
“I don’t think the film would have survived otherwise,” he said.
Besides acting and producing, Davis is founder and president of JD Entertainment – which produced “Willy’s Wonderland,” a quirky horror movie starring Nicolas Cage as a drifter with a suspiciously-disabled 2020 SS Camaro who finds himself marooned overnight in an out-of-business theme restaurant where demonic animatronics threaten to end his life.
Cage, known only as The Janitor, spends a night cleaning the former kiddie restaurant in exchange for having his car repaired.
He also spends the night confronting giant demon-possessed mascots that bear cuddly names like Cammy Chameleon, Tito Turtle and Gus Gorilla.
None of them are cuddly. Cage not only spotlessly cleans the titular restaurant but whacks the monsters with broom and mop handles while emitting impressive grunts. He also ad-libs a dance that may fuel memes for years.
“We were definitely going for the comedic 80s horror flicks,” admitted Davis, who recalls how, as a child, he closely examined the Rock-afire Explosion animatronics at ShowBiz Pizza, a kid-themed restaurant. “It’s so goofy, it’s fun.”
Hollywood is hard work, and Davis said had it not been for a very supportive drama teacher at Mountain Pointe High School, he might not have braved going to Los Angeles.
“I had the best drama teacher ever at Mountain Pointe,” Davis recalled. “His name was Jody Reppert and he was very special to me. He had a huge influence on me; he really encouraged me to explore as an artist, and helped me with the confidence to grow.
“At 18 he told me, ‘I think you’re one of the few people that can succeed in this field, but only do it if that’s what you really want to do.’ And working in this medium was all I ever wanted to do,” recalled Davis.
“We had a very strong theater department then; we sold out almost every time we did a play. I loved the theater culture. And we had some awesomely talented people who I was so fortunate to have been able to work with, like Jeanine Pacheco who graduated a year before me, and went on to work for years professionally in theater. And Toby Rohmer was great, T.J. Chambers was awesome, there were tons. We had some serious talent come out of MPHS.”
Reppert, who now teaches English Language Arts, Philosophy and Film Studies at Wilson High School in West Lawn, Pennsylvania, well recalls his former student – whom he said was “exceptionally talented.”
“I thoroughly enjoyed working with Jeremy. He was always seeking to explore more about what makes a scene or a situation work. Comedy was his thing, but he approached it as a craft,” said Reppert who, with his wife Karen Reppert – also a former Mountain Pointe English teacher – moved to Pennsylvania in 1999.
“Being around students like Jeremy is what makes teaching so fulfilling,” said Reppert who is also involved in community theater in Pennsylvania, where he and his wife had lived before moving to Arizona.
It was in 1997, during his senior
year, that Davis had his first opportunity to direct.
“I found it very fulfilling directing a play; being on the other side of things for the first time and not being an actor in that show. It was just a one-act play with probably a $15 budget,” he laughed.
“But it was an incredible experience for me to explore the process of working with the actors and the story from the opposite side of things. I loved it. Fast-forward 20 something years to producing ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ and being on the other side of it again. It was a cool reminder of directing that first play back in the day.”
Davis candidly discussed what he said was his less-than-stellar academic prowess.
“I didn’t really do well; high school was a big challenge and I struggled,” said Davis, who was identified with ADD “and a few language-processing issues” at age 17.
“I was creative, that’s where my talents were. Theater was my outlet and I loved it.”
After high school, Davis enjoyed a gap semester before enrolling at Mesa Community College with plans to advance to Arizona State University to study theatre and psychology.
Instead of matriculating at ASU, he chose to head to LA, where he lived and worked for nearly two decades before relocating to Atlanta for the filming of “Willy’s Wonderland.”
Following graduation, Davis contracted with the SAG/AFTRA-franchised Dani’s Agency, based in Tempe.
“I was an actor at the agency. And I did a lot of industrials, and I actually played a baseball player in the very first Arizona Diamondbacks commercial when Arizona finally got a pro baseball team. It played for years at the stadium and on TV. That was my first paid acting job,” he said.
During high school and after graduating, Davis was an avid racer, even building his own race car from a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle he’d purchased for $650.
His love of street and road racing, including on the then-nearly-deserted two-lane Pecos Road, influenced his current movie in production, “The Street Racer.”
“It was those years spent learning about racing, then actually street racing and racing at the track that really inspired the story of this next movie. It’s a very interesting, and complex world at the higher levels, full of stress, and incredible exhilaration, often happening simultaneously,” he said.
“I wanted to design an interesting character story around that world. Using the racing world as the fuel, and this character’s one and only passion, while showing the talent needed to race.
“Racing is always there for him, even when everything around him is falling apart, it’s his constant companion. But, what happens when that eventually fails him? His one and only fallback betrays him? That’s when we explore that road and see if he can rise above and save the important people in his life, including himself. I even pulled some real-life racing events and incorporated them into the script.”
His parents, Jerry and Debbie Davis, still live in Ahwatukee. His sister Alicia lives in Mesa and his brother Jesse lives in the Ahwatukee Foothills.
His wife of six years, Jessica Graves Davis, is an actress who can be seen in “Willy’s Wonderland” playing the deadly, but enticing Siren Sara.
The couple met on a set while shooting a TV pilot that eventually became a web series.
Serendipitously, it was through his wife that he discovered the script by G.O. Parsons for ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ on a crowd-sourcing platform.
The project was announced in 2019 after Davis presented the project to Cage’s management and the actor signed on.
He had only one month free, February to March, 2020, to dedicate to the project.
And fortunately, Cage had no dialogue to memorize. Other than his impressive grunts, he remains mute throughout
the film.
The film had a limited release during COVID, showing at approximately 175 theatres nationwide. Locally, Harkins Theaters carried the film for 10 weeks beginning mid-February, 2021.
The film can be streamed on multiple platforms including Amazon, Apple TV and Hulu. The DVD, which was the number one seller on Amazon under the Horror genre for several weeks, can be purchased online and in-store at Target and Wal-Mart.
