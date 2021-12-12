The nonprofit Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre – basically shuttered since COVID-19 brought classes and multiple productions to a halt in March 2020 – is rising this month like the Phoenix.
It will be shaking off its pandemic slumber with two holiday productions, including the perennial favorite “A Christmas Carol.”
The play will be performed at the 350-seat Kroc Center at 1375 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix, and proceeds are desperately needed to help the 21-year-old educational theatre program survive and thrive.
In 2020, the pandemic took its toll as ACT’s studio was shuttered. When they were allowed to re-open, COVID guidelines required classes contain no more than eight children. Their various plays and choirs had many more members.
Amid all that, founder/director Michele Rubino moved because her husband found a new job in Kentucky after his position of 20 years with the county was eliminated.
In December, 2020, Michael Rubino accepted a position as an ergonomic specialist in Lexington, Kentucky.
The family, including Rubino’s mother Mary Tucci – known to ACT staff and students as Mary-Mom,” – made the move this last spring.
But Rubino will be back for “Christmas Carol” – as will her husband, reprising his role as Ebenezer Scrooge, which he’s played since ACT first staged the musical 24 years ago.
Still ACT has been forced to cancel many revenue-producing shows.
Then, last February, it lost the long-time studio.
“Without ticket sales revenue, or the ability to hold normal-sized classes for nearly two years, it has been challenging for the nonprofit, but our reimagined summer schedule encouraged ACT to rent back their old space this fall,” said Executive Director Melissa Snow, an ACT choreographer and show choir director since 2005.
Even without a studio home, Snow kept ACT active by rehearsing show choirs and tap classes in various students’ backyards throughout March and April.
When summer temperatures made that unfeasible, Kimberly Lewis, owner of Dance Studio 111, offered them space from May through August.
In September, the Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre joyfully returned to their old studio in suite B101 at 11011 S. 48th St.
Their “Seussical” production is more of a family affair with two casts ranging in age from kindergarten through 8th grade performing at Foothills Golf Club Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. Due to the limited seating, the performances are expected to sell out.
It is the weekend production of “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 17 and 18 that ACT is hoping will bring ticket sales after eight cancelled shows in 21 months.
The play is also a tradition among many Ahwatukee families.
“This is our 11th year in the ACT Christmas Carol,” said Pamela Bridge. “All three of my kids have participated and been everything from Tiny Tim, ensemble, dancing carolers, to Bob Cratchit,”
Collin is her youngest son, a junior at Desert Vista and the only Bridge family member in the show this year.
“ACT Christmas Carol is a magical part of our community’s tradition. Kids of different ages work together with the amazing and patient staff at ACT to put on this soul-lifting show. They remember the songs, the friends they make, and the fun traditions the rest of their lives,” she continued. “It’s been such an important part of our family’s life for more than a decade and we are so grateful it’s back.”
Arizona State University freshman Anna Cederdahl has been involved with “Christmas Carol” since elementary school.
“Getting to do ‘Christmas Carol’ again means the world to me. It’s become tradition, and it was really hard to give up that part of my life last year. Especially because holidays are meant to be spent with your family and ACT is just one big family,” said Cederdahl, who this year has the role of Sidekick, the comic relief narrating the story along with Charles Dickens.
“It’s my first time playing this role, and I’m super excited,” she exclaimed. “As for first time cast members, it is so great to see people become a part of Christmas Carol.”
Cederdahl, an instructor at ACT since 2018, is also one of the directors for this month’s “Seussical.”
Desert Vista senior Morgan Brigham plays Belle – young Ebenezer Scrooge’s love interest in the past– and Clara - wife of Fred Scrooge. Alyssa Fabio, a senior at Hamilton High School, inhabits the role of Emily Cratchit.
Desert Vista students Jeffrey Rudolph and Bradley Ash have the roles of narrator and Bob Cratchit, respectively.
Desert Vista senior Bella Padilla said she’s thrilled to be in the show, especially since “there were points throughout the pandemic that I was worried I would never get to perform again.”
“I also have three family members in the show…so it has been super fun to get to share this with them now as well,” said Bella, who plays a fundraiser, “which I also played last time we were able to do the show in 2019.”
“It’s an easy show to fall in love with,” she added, “and that’s one of the reasons so many of us come back year after year.”
Michelle Rubino is as giddy as any ACT staff person or cast member that “Christmas Carol” is back onstage.
“I don’t even know how to put into words my excitement and gratitude for being able to continue to participate in ‘Christmas Carol,’” she said.
“Being able to come back to Arizona to not only help direct this show but to do so with my co-workers who also happen to be my best friends, surrounded by the kids whom I adore, singing the songs I love and telling a story of true Christmas redemption? It honestly doesn’t get any better than that!”
Rubino said she still believes in miracles.
“The fact ACT has not only survived but thrived under Melissa Snow’s guidance and love is the true Christmas miracle and honestly the only thing I wanted for Christmas this year!”
Tickets/information: AZACT.org
