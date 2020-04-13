Achieving needed outdoor time while maintaining social distancing requires adjusting some of our routines.
Governor Ducey’s stay-at-home order on March 30 lists outdoor exercise activities as essential, but the order also requires appropriate physical distancing.
Numerous people have asked for suggestions on Phoenix trails and parks where one can avoid crowds. As stating specific areas will increase crowding, here are some general recommendations, based on current federal, state and city guidelines.
Avoid the main trailheads. The main parking lots and trailheads have been busy and crowded, making social distancing a challenge.
This is particularly prevalent in Phoenix, where conflicting federal, state and city guidelines have resulted in inconsistency with regards to parks and facilities being open.
As some areas have closed to users, it is putting increased pressure on the parks which have remained open. At this time, the trails at City of Phoenix Parks, including South Mountain, remain open to users.
Some limitations have been implemented, such as restricting access to facilities and amenities and restricting parking at the busier trailheads.
Expect further limitations to be implemented in order to reduce crowds at busier areas such as Pima Canyon and Camelback.
Use official neighborhood access points instead of the main parking areas and trailhead to provide proper social distancing. The large Phoenix parks all have numerous officially designated access points beyond the crowded main trails.
Online maps of each park identify these locations, which usually have space for only a few vehicles. This provides a natural limit on the number of users.
Don’t make your own access points. Park Rangers and staff have enough issues to deal with at the moment.
Get outdoors in your neighborhood. Many neighborhood and smaller local parks have plenty of space to spread out, with room for exercise routines, yoga, or simply to enjoy time outside.
Taking the activities you are already doing outside can be a great way to relieve stress and get some of that immunity-boosting vitamin D.
I find an isolated section of a local park with my family and set up camp chairs, where I work while the kids do their schoolwork, taking frequent soccer breaks.
Outdoor picnics are also a great idea, particularly now with our perfect weather and nightly sunset displays.
Time your trip. At the moment, area parks have been the most crowded between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Avoiding this time will cut down on interactions with other users.
Utilize your space. If you have a yard or deck, take your activities outdoors now while you still can. Spend time walking around your neighborhood. Social isolation doesn’t prevent us from talking to neighbors, as long as we maintain some distance.
Avoid facilities. Based on current recommendations, avoiding restrooms, ramadas, tables, drinking fountains, and especially playground equipment seems like a reasonable precaution.
Plan ahead, bring your own water. Camp chairs are a great way to relax outdoors while avoiding shared facilities.
Be adaptable. Before heading out, identify several options for trails and trailheads in the event parking is full or your intended area is crowded. Be prepared to change patterns as state or city guidelines are adjusted. With continuously changing requirements and policies, assume that restrooms, water, and facilities will not be available.
Phoenix will begin to heat up soon. So, take advantage, get outside now. Do so safely, be kind to others and appreciate this perfect extended spring.
