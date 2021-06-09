Local business helps homeless

Nick Roen, personal account representative for the Monica Munoz State Farm Office at 4747 E. Elliot Road, Ahwatukee, last Friday was joined by some of his colleagues helping the nonprofit Cloud Covered Streets address the needs of homeless people at the St. Vincent DePaul dining room in Mesa.
One of Roen’s colleagues at the Ahwatukee business, Lorraine Mada, is also a hair stylist on weekends and in the evenings and she gave haircuts to the men who showed up for the event. The rest of the Monica Munoz team helped with laundry, food and clothing for the homeless. The Monica Munoz State Farm office is holding a month-long drive to help Cloud Covered Streets, which operates a mobile van with a shower that travels to various spots in the Valley.
People can drop off donations of new underwear and bottled water at the Munoz office in the Safeway Plaza at 48th Street and Elliot Road. In addition, for every person who calls or drops by for a free quote, Monica Munoz State Farm will donate $10 to Cloud Covered Streets. Information: 480-719-7814
