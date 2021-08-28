Becoming a new pastor of a church during a pandemic has its challenges.
Just ask Dr. Annemarie Burke, who was called to be the minister at Esperanza Lutheran Church in Ahwatukee on Dec. 12.
She became the fifth pastor at the 32-year-old church, 2601 E. Thunderhill Place, replacing Pastor Steve Hammer, who served for 22 years before retiring in 2019. Interim pastors had been filling in since.
Taking the pastoral reins in January during a major surge in the virus made it “very difficult to get to know people,” admitted Pastor Burke, who prefers the more casual title Pastor Annemarie.
“It was a big challenge coming in to serve a congregation in the height of the pandemic. Normally when a pastor begins serving a congregation in the first few days, the big questions don’t include, ‘When should we start worshiping in-person and how can we do it outside?’ Since we weren’t all gathering together in one place on Sundays, and many are still worshiping from home with our online worship, I’ve tried to be really intentional about getting to know the people.”
Part of her focused strategy included launching small group gatherings.
“I started by gathering small groups of four or six people or so, sitting outside and getting acquainted,” she said.
“A lovely blessing that came out of that is that a lot of members got to know each other better in the process too. It was fun seeing surprise on people’s faces and hearing them say, ‘Hey, I never knew that about you!’
“Another blessing has been that this pandemic forced us to up our online presence, and now we’re talking about how we can reach out to the community in new ways, ministering both in-person and online. I’m excited to see where God will be leading us in that.”
Prior to being called as the pastor, Burke had conducted three Zoom meet-and-greet receptions so she and the congregation could get to know each other better.
Burke is no stranger to Ahwatukee, having done a stint as associate pastor at Mountain View Lutheran Church.
Prior to joining Esperanza, she served as an interim pastor at Central Lutheran Church in Casa Grande and another congregation in Arizona City. She also has served as a pastor in three other states.
A Tucson native, she grew up in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, where her father sang in the choir and her mother played organ.
The summer after her high school freshman year, Burke joined with other church teens on a mission trip to House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Rock Point, Arizona, a Navajo Evangelical Lutheran Mission.
“I just fell in love with the cross-cultural ministry,” she said, adding that she continued going every summer.
After entering the University of Arizona to earn a degree in anthropology focusing on cultural and linguistic studies, she served as an adult team member.
After graduating, Burke said she started considering ways in which she could continue to serve God and make a difference in the world.
She learned about Wycliffe Bible Translators from a friend at church who had just received an invitation to a Tucson event. Unlike most countries, at that time, Wycliffe didn’t have an in-country office in Mexico.
“I went and I felt they were talking directly to me,” said Burke. “I said I was willing to go wherever they needed me. Being born and raised in Tucson, I had a little bit of Spanish and thought I’d be sent to a Spanish-speaking country, but only two places were open – Malaysia and Tanzania.
She chose Tanzania.
She was 28 and had served for
18 months before contracting Malaria. She said she tried to recuperate there, but the strain of malaria she had didn’t respond to medication, and so she had to end her term early and come home to fully recuperate.
“I decided not to go back, but wait and see what was next for me,” she recalled. “I knew I wanted to continue serving God some way.”
She reminisced that one Sunday after church, her pastor asked if she had considered entering the ministry.
“I did the classic Hollywood double take and said, ‘Who? Me?!’ I actually laughed at the suggestion. But I came back later to talk about it.”
In 2005, she received her master of divinity degree from Luther Seminary in St. Paul Minnesota.
She said there are many positive traits she discovered about Esperanza that helped her accept the congregation’s offer to become its spiritual leader.
“I felt called to Esperanza for many reasons, one of which was their deep love of serving the community. They have a long history with Feed My Starving Children and really dedicated involvement with Habitat for Humanity. We’re excited about a new build they’re starting soon in Tempe,” Burke said. “I also very much appreciated the way they state their welcome of people of all genders, orientations, situations in life, colors and cultures, and believers, questioners, and questioning believers.
An upcoming event at Esperanza Lutheran Church is the annual Trivia Night benefitting the church’s Children of Hope Preschool/ Child Development Center.
For Lynn Hockenberger, who has been with the school since it opened in 2007 and has served as director since 2009, it is a joy to host the event once
again. The fundraiser is one of only three held yearly.
“Trivia Night is our annual fundraiser that hasn’t happened in a few years due to the COVID pandemic. We’re very happy to be hosting it again this year,” said Hockenberger. “It is designed as a fundraiser where parents can not only get to know one another at a really fun event, but can also help the school, as proceeds go towards campus improvements. Folks who attend really love it and often come back as alumni.”
Burke is the fifth to lead Esperanza Lutheran Church that was founded by Pastor David Risendal, and followed by Pastor Jeff Ruby, Pastor Pam Challis and Pastor Steve Hammer. “Esperanza” is the Spanish word for hope.
The church, organized in 1989, opened their worship center at 2601 E. Thunderhill Place off E. Chandler Blvd. in September 1994. Their two-story education center was added in 2000.
For information about the event, church or preschool/child dev. center Children of Hope, MyEsperanza.org
