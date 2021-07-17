Two years after retiring from her business, New Paths to Healthcare, that she owned and operated in Ahwatukee for 18 years, Agnes Oblas has come out of retirement.
She enjoyed the time knitting and crocheting hobbies – which she pursued partly through two groups, Ahwatukee Knitters and Crocheters Anonymous – but missed interacting with her patients and practicing primary care medicine.
Consult with Nurse Practitioner Oblas is strictly online.
“Throughout these past couple of years, I’ve thought often of the people who were my patients and I’ve often wondered how they were doing, especially during COVID,” Oblas said.
“I asked myself, ‘Where do people go to get answers to their specific medical questions about themselves during these rough times?’ I mean, not just answers about the virus, but answers to their concerns regarding their own personal health in general and/or in relation to COVID,” she said.
She saw a need for explaining why she felt the business would be of help to Arizona residents.
“Too often, patients will get home from a medical provider’s office visit and think of one or two more questions they wish they’d asked. Or, the explanations they received about their diagnosis or test results were confusing, or simply led to more unanswered questions,” said Oblas.
She said her patients can “get valid information, one-on-one, with an experienced healthcare provider” with going on the internet and “sometimes risking conflicting information and even misinformation.”
Oblas, an advanced nurse practitioner, got her bachelor’s degree in 1969 from the University of Minnesota and launched her career at Beth Israel Hospital and Massachusetts General in Boston, eventually earning master’s degrees in medical-surgical nursing from Boston University in 1972 and in adult primary care from Simmons College, also in Boston. She is board certified as an adult primary care nurse practitioner.
Nurse practitioners are licensed by the State Board of Nursing to practice independently in an expanded role where they can examine, assess and treat patients. No physician oversight is required in Arizona.
Oblas who was born in Hungary and immigrated with her parents to the
U.S. after World War II, said that even during her two years of retirement, she kept apprised of what was happening in her field.
“I’ve kept up with new medical trends and developments through professional journal reading, and on-line continuing education offerings,” she said.
People can go to her website, ConsultWithNursePractitionerOblas.com and submit questions and schedule a virtual appointment and submit a payment for either a full-hour or a 30-minute consultation.
“In turn, I will send you a one-time link to Doxy.me which is a user-friendly, secure, HIPAA compliant audio-video platform where the two of us can discuss your issues in depth, confidentially. Because it will be an all-virtual endeavor, I will not have a physical office location,” she said.
“My goal is to help people understand their medical diagnosis, offer advice, and educate. To that end, I will not prescribe medications or treatment plans that differ from what their providers already have in place. I will, however, communicate with the patient’s provider if the patient requests this,” she explained.
Oblas said her semi-retired husband, Barry Oblas, a mental health therapist, has been supportive of her new business.
“He’s 100 percent supportive and encouraging and creative, giving me ideas,” she said.
The couple is celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary in August.
Oblas has also authored a book, “The Patient’s Resource and Almanac of Primary Care Medicine,” which she describes as an easy-to-read compilation of essays on 30 of the most common medical and health-related topics in primary care medicine. The first printing has sold out, and a reprint is in the works.
Excerpts from her book will be featured monthly on her new website.
Information: info@consultwithnursepractitioneroblas.com or phone 602-405-6320.
