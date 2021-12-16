There are still some seats left for this weekend’s performances of two beloved Ahwatukee-generated Christmas productions – Kimberly Lewis’ “Ahwatukee Nutcracker” and the Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol.”
And you can see both on different days.
“Christmas Carol” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and on Saturday, Dec. 18, 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center of Phoenix, 1375 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix. Tickets can be obtained at azact.org.
“Ahwatukee Nutcracker” shows are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix. Tickets with assigned seating can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Information on the Nutcracker: 480-706-6040.
Both shows also are traditions for Ahwatukee families who have had several generations of children in the casts.
“This is our 11th year in the ACT ‘Christmas Carol,’” said Pamela Bridge. “All three of my kids have participated and been everything from Tiny Tim, ensemble, dancing carolers, to Bob Cratchit.”
“Collin is my youngest son and a junior at Desert Vista and the only Bridge family member in the show this year. The other two – Logan and Annika – are off in college but will be back to see the show,” said Bridge. “What’s fun is that Collin started as Tiny Tim for two years, and now he is Fred, and Master Scrooge – the love interest with Belle.”
“ACT Christmas Carol is a magical part of our community tradition. Kids of different ages work together with the amazing and patient staff at ACT to put on this soul-lifting show,” Pamela continued. “They remember the songs, the friends they make, and the fun traditions the rest of their lives. It’s been such an important part of our family’s life for more than a decade and we are so grateful back!”
Collin is 16 and a junior at Desert Vista and aspires to major in film in college. His older brother Logan and older sister Annika performed in “Christmas Carol” for six and one years, respectively.
