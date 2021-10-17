Kay West, co-founder with her husband John West of the nonprofit Swaziserve, has published her second book further recounting the couple’s missionary experiences in Eswani and South Africa.
“Refiner’s Gold: My Walk with God in the Rainbow Nation” is the second book the Ahwatukee resident has authored. It follows her 2016 book, “Refiners Fire: My Walk with God in the Kingdom of Swaziland.”
A book signing event, open to the public, is slated for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Ahwatukee’s Bridgeway Community Church, 2420 E. Liberty Lane.
West’s newest book recounts the couple’s three years as missionaries in South Africa, where they worked primarily with widows and orphans in rural communities.
“There were many, many hard times, but God’s love never failed,” said Kay. “He is faithful, and this book is of that journey of experiencing His faithfulness in our lives in the lives of our African sisters.”
“In addition to sharing my own memoirs, I’ve also included several pieces of their stories,” she added. “While living there, I interviewed about 200 women in total, and their stories are of phenomenal suffering, strength, resilience, and faith.”
She explained that her first book chronicles their first three years as missionaries in the Kingdom of Eswatini – formerly called Swaziland, and located between South Africa to its north, west and south and Mozambique to its northeast.
The country’s name reverted to Eswatini in 2018 to mark its 50th year of independence from Britain.
Eswatini, also written as eSwatini, is unfortunately known for having the world’s highest rate of HIV/AIDS.
“We were in Swaziland, now eSwatini, from 2010 to 2014 when God called us across the border to South Africa. We were still ministering to the same tribe, the Swazi tribe, just in a different country,” West said. “So, ‘Refiner’s Fire: My Walk with God in the Rainbow Nation’ is about our years in South Africa from 2014 to 2017.”
She said she felt compelled to write this second book to relate the many stories of how God moved in their own lives, and those they served.
“It was a labor of love – love for the Lord, and the love we have for the African people,” she said.
Two of the book’s themes are about bridging hard racial barriers and encouraging others who may be in the midst of their own trials.
“It’s also about having more open dialogue between us from different races, tribes, cultures, socioeconomic backgrounds, etc., and for Americans to understand more fully how materially blessed we are in this country and the very real physical suffering of the majority in other countries.”
For the September trip, West returned to eSwazi and South Africa to reunite with missionary partners, and to tour the various churches, mission projects and project partners they support through Swaziserve, the nonprofit founded by John and Kay West in 2009.
It was their first trip since the pandemic. A scheduled flight to Africa in August was cancelled due to COVID and required last-minute scrambling to find a different airline.
This fall, South Africa once again increased their lockdown level in response to escalating COVID numbers.
Stringent COVID regulations meant three additional COVID tests were mandated during the three week stay. Adding to travel concerns was the closure of the border between eSwatini and South Africa. Fortunately, it lasted only one day.
Another issue was a personal one for Kay West.
“Prior to the trip, I’d been unable to wear a mask for more than a few minutes at a time. When a friend asked how I’d cope with the long flights and mandatory masking, as well as mandatory masking in both countries we were to visit, I had to reply, ‘I don’t know, but I trust God,’” she said.
“I had two episodes early on with my mask,” she admitted. “The first was on the first flight, lasting only about 5 min. and the Lord enabled me not to fling it off my face.
“The second was very intense, in an airport, and I couldn’t even see clearly for a period of time. I was in tears, and had trouble breathing. Margaret held my hand, prayed for me, and quoted scripture. Once I began quoting scripture with her, I had a miraculous breakthrough and immediately the episode passed, and I had no more problems during the remaining three weeks.”
West was referring to Swaziserve board member, former Bridgeway church member and longtime friend, Margaret Reis Guthrie, who now lives in Colorado with her husband John Guthrie. An EMT, John Guthrie taught CPR while in Africa.
The three-person team visited a newly established orphanage Swaziserve assists, and met with the 40 children the nonprofit’s supporters sponsor.
During their stay, they also helped distribute food to locals.
“We were able to supply about 250 households with the “luxuries” of oil, salt, and sugar,” West wrote in an email to her Swaziserve supporters in her monthly ‘Praise and Prayer’ reports. “One feisty prayer warrior told us that the day before she’d asked God for salt for her family, and told Him she trusted Him to provide.
“Imagine the joy we all felt when the very next day He answered. We also had the joy of providing a month’s worth of food for two single moms in desperate straits.”
West said the “luxury” gifts are unaffordable to most households there, and she credited the generosity of her home church – Bridgeway Community Church – for funds for this project.
The history of Swaziserve is a homegrown success story.
It was 2009 when Kay and John West, longtime Ahwatukee residents, founded Swaziserve.
In 2010, after selling their three-story house, their cars and most household belongings amassed during their then 24-year marriage, they moved to what was then Swaziland to begin their ministry among the poor.
Their younger son Jeremy accompanied them while their oldest son Zack moved to be with his maternal grandmother in San Diego.
Donations from supporters were their only income during their tenure in Africa. Even now, their ministry is dependent on donations.
“John works full time to support us so that, unlike many other nonprofits, we don’t take any salary,” she said. “Donations go directly to those we serve. We choose to live frugally so that I can focus full time on ministry.”
John West, who works in business development for a major telecommunications provider, serves as Swaziserve treasurer.
The Oct. 24 book signing is open to the public.
“We’d love to see many from our wonderful Ahwatukee community attend,” said Kay West.
Her newest book will be discounted to $12 for this special book signing event. The book also is available on Amazon.
Donations to help continue funding for the many projects supported by Swaziserve in Eswatini and South Africa can be sent directly to the nonprofit at PMB #46, 4802 E. Ray Road, Suite 23, Phoenix, AZ 85044-6417.
For more information, see Swaziserve.com, or visit Kay Cassidy West on Facebook. Subscriptions to the Swaziserve newsletter are available by contacting her via Facebook.
