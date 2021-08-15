A nonprofit that offers volunteer dads to mentor troubled kids is spreading its wings across both school districts serving Ahwatukee, Tempe and northern Chandler.
Dads from Ahwatukee and the East Valley whom are trained volunteers of Boys to Men of Greater Phoenix will show up every week to create an ongoing support community for boys aged 12-18.
Starting with 7th graders, “this preventative group mentoring program helps boys find the confidence, tools and positive change they need on their journey to healthy manhood,” said Boys to Men Executive Director and Ahwatukee resident Steve Murphy.
“This fall we plan to run seven school-based mentoring circles in four Kyrene and Tempe Union schools,” he said. “While our virtual groups will continue, we are excited to get back to our core evidence based in person programs that allows men and boys to get real about life, every week during an hour class period.”
All boys are welcome, special to those attending Kyrene Centennial, Akimel or Kyrene middle schools or Mountain Pointe High School.
“Your son may still be able to be part of non-school-based programs such as a single moms and sons group, virtual online boys and men groups, rite of passage weekends and monthly adventure groups,” said Murphy, adding that the four-year partnership with Kyrene “has shown improvements as high as 60 percent improvement in behavior and 25 percent increase in grades when caring adult show up for kids.
“Boys can also find confidence and better emotional awareness, even though Boys to Men mentors are not tutors, counselors, nor do they tell the boys what to do,” he explained.
“Seventy five percent of boys in our program are growing up in fatherless homes, which increases their life risks. With Arizona’s fatherless rate at 35 percent, that means there are an estimated 200,000 fatherless boys growing up in Maricopa County.”
As a community-based organization, Boys to Men relies on support from the local community in the form of volunteers and funding.
“We need the community’s help in order to serve more boys and families,” Murphy said.
The nonprofit has been offering mentoring for struggling boys in Maricopa County since 2015.
Giving boys a helping hand along the rocky road to manhood is the goal of an organization that provides trained male mentors in a school setting.
They don’t preach, they don’t judge, they don’t rescue. They Model, Accept, Listen and Encourage, which form the acronym “male.”
Though Boys to Men, founded in San Diego in 1996, is a national and international endeavor, Boys to Men of Greater Phoenix is the fulfilled dream of Murphy, who gave up his long-held corporate position to dedicate his full focus to the nonprofit.
The father of four grown children and grandfather of six, Murphy spent 10 years working with the organization informally before incorporating Boys to Men of Greater Phoenix.
The program is effective because of the sustained mentoring over months and years because the boys develop greater self-confidence and a trusting bond with the boys and mentors.
There are no rows of desks or conference tables occupied in the meeting room. The boys and men always sit in a circle.
“As men, we go in as very curious teenagers, we don’t go in as authority,” Murphy told AFN in an earlier interview.
The participating boys are chosen by the individual schools, and an invitation is forwarded to their parents or guardian, who can accept or decline. Upon accepting, they give permission for the school to share the student’s grades, attendance and behavior issues, if any, with BtM.
“We’re not trying to replace any dad,” explained Murphy. “That said, 80 percent of the boys we work with don’t have fathers at home. And believe me, I give single moms a lot of credit. They’re fighting the good fight.”
The mentoring, Murphy said, is a throwback to the tradition of men and elders teaching the young men – especially at the age of these middle schoolers – what it means to be a man.
The Boys to Men website explains: “Men will be there and show up for many forgotten boys in the village.”
“It’s a sustained presence of men who care about the future of these boys,” said Murphy. “And a trust develops, not only between the mentors and the boys, but among themselves. There’s a peer-mentoring that goes on among the boys.”
“We tell the boys, ‘We’re here to make sure your path to manhood is OK,’” he said. “Our impact is long-term. They learn to become accountable for their choices, and change them if they see that’s not working for them. We do what we’re able to assure they become good men.”
Mentors are male only.
Information: boystomenphoenix.org or email at info@boystomenphoenix.org.
