As he prepares to turn 80 on Saturday, Sept. 4, Lloyd Melton shows no signs of slowing down.
The longtime Ahwatukee resident still makes the rounds to his three Original Biscuits Restaurants in Ahwatukee, Tempe and his newest in Sun Lakes.
And then finds time for golf three days a week and water volleyball two others.
“I’ve been active all my life,” said Melton, who plans to mark his birthday with a round of golf.
“It‘s like that old adage says: ‘If you don’t use it, you lose it.’ If you don’t know that much about the restaurant business, it’s hard to be successful at it,” Melton said.
“I’ve been blessed,” he said, though he regrets the two people in his life who meant the most to him – his wife and his brother – both passed away a couple years ago, as did a beloved dog.
“It’s a little lonely when you out-live them,” he said, though those losses haven’t slowed him down.
Last year he happened to be tooling around Sun Lakes – an area he had long hoped to open a Biscuits in – when he came across a vacant building at 9542 Riggs Road that he thought was ideal.
Melton was born in Phoenix and has always lived in the Valley except when he was in the Marines, where he served in California and Viet Nam.
And for most of his life, he’s always run restaurants – a business he says is not for the faint of heart.
“You better know the front of the house, the back of the house and the outhouse. A lot of these places, you see them folding not long after they open up. You got an 87 percent failure rate. Unless you really love it or know it, I think you’re not going to have a successful restaurant,” he added.
He’s also no absentee restaurateur.
And at all three restaurants – where he lives by the motto “give people good food at a fair price” – Melton greets customers, occasionally works the cash register and even has done kitchen duty.
At the Sun Lakes restaurant, he said a day hardly goes by when a customer doesn’t thank him for opening an eatery. “There was nothing there for two miles and people tell me they’re grateful.”
Melton takes pride not only in his menu but in his staff. With them too, he has a motto of sort: pay them well and treat them with respect.
He once told AFN the fact he only serves breakfast and lunch every day – except Fridays, when he serves his now-famous all-you-can-eat fish dinners – means his employees can get home by late afternoon and spend time with their families.
“Most of my employees have been with me five, six, nine, 10 years. They have a life. They come to work at 7 and go home at 2, so if their grandmother’s taking care of kids, they’re not out till 1 in the morning. Every holiday, they’re home.”
And as he gets ready to celebrate, Melton said retiring is not an option.
“I must love this damn restaurant,” he joked. “Three of them and in my mind, responsible for 75 employees.”
