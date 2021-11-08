When Anthony Spaulding attended Mountain Pointe High School, rather than socialize with peers during his lunch hour, he feverishly worked on his next day’s homework.
Yes, he admitted, he was an introvert during his freshman through junior years at MPHS, but it wasn’t because he was avoiding his fellow students; instead he was preparing for the grueling hours of after-school dance that followed.
Spaudling said that although his studies were important, his passion was dance – and that was where he chose to concentrate his energies.
His hard work paid off as he was accepted at age 17 as a dancer with the San Francisco Ballet, and it was there he completed his high school education.
His present acclaim as a classical ballet soloist was launched when he was a youngster at his first viewing of “The Nutcracker” ballet.
“My mother took me to see ‘The Nutcracker’ in Phoenix at Symphony Hall, and I fell in love with it,” Spaulding recalled. “I had been training to be a professional figure skater but this experience changed my life.”
This Dec. 18-19, Spaulding is dancing the lead role of the Nutcracker/Cavalier in “The Nutcracker” production performed by students in his former school, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix.
It’s been a full-circle journey for Spaulding, who from age 11 followed his dream and worked hard to accomplish it.
While at Mountain Pointe, Spaulding would leave school and go directly to Dance Incorporated under the tutelage of Hodgie Jo, now a choreographer for the Phoenix Boys Choir and director of the Solid Rock Foundation.
He didn’t start with ballet, but rather with hip hop and modern jazz before eventually moving toward classical ballet.
He was accepted at the School of Ballet Arizona, where he studied under Kee Juan Han and Nadia Spaulding.
At Mountain Pointe, he recalled, “I used my lunch time to do my homework because I knew my time after school would be strenuous with rehearsals and private lessons. I’d get done at 11:30 or 12 at night, get some sleep and get ready to go to school the next morning.”
While performing a dance at a Desert Vista High convocation, Spaulding drew the attention – and praises – of his peers.
“I didn’t have a lot of friends and that was okay because I didn’t have a lot of playtime. No one knew what I was doing until I did a solo at an assembly. After that, people said, ‘wow, I didn’t know you could do that!’ I got a lot more attention and became more popular.”
That was his junior year. The following summer, he auditioned and was accepted at San Francisco Ballet’s summer intensive program, earning a year-long scholarship and completing his high school senior year.
After receiving a contract from the San Francisco School of Ballet, Spaulding continued his training.
In 2004, he was named apprentice with the San Francisco Ballet and joined that company in 2006 as a Corp de Ballet member.
In 2008, he was promoted to soloist dancer, performing many coveted roles.
Though separated from his family, he felt at home among others dedicated to ballet.
“In Phoenix, at least during my teen years, ballet was not looked upon in the black and Latino communities as a good thing,” he recalled. “
Throughout the decades, Spaulding said he was aware “certain roles were not offered me” because of his race, but those few incidents spurred him to continue working hard to advance his career.
The slights also made him more aware of what others were facing, whether it was a weight issue or skin color.
“I came back from an injury and had a meeting with my boss who said, ‘we noticed you’ve gained weight.’ I remember thinking, ‘yeah, I was injured.’ Yet, I realized that some people, often women, go through this all the time.”
Besides the San Francisco Ballet, Spaulding also danced with the prestigious Dance Theatre of Harlem during their 2018-19 season.
His repertory is rich with plum ballet roles as a soloist or duet partner. With his partner Sarah Van Patten, he was nominated for the “Outstanding Achievement in Performance – Ensemble” at the 26th annual Isadora Duncan Dance Awards. He appeared in John Neumeir’s The Little Mermaid broadcast for PBS’s Great Performances Series.
He also performed “The Nutcracker” with the San Francisco Ballet Company with his mother, Robin Campbell, in attendance.
“She was able to come see me perform, and it was an emotional experience,” he recalled.
At present, Spaulding has parlayed his professional ballet company experience into a schedule freelancing, guest appearances in ballets in the U.S. and abroad and teaching.
At 35, he said he’s learned to listen to his body while maintaining a regular dance schedule. He forgoes coffee and soda, eats well and gets plenty of sleep.
To order tickets for the Dec. 18 evening performance or Dec. 19 matinee of “The Nutcracker,” see BalletTheatreofPhx.org. This year’s Nutcracker ballet is in conjunction with Convergence Ballet.
