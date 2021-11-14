As the holidays approach, most children excitedly anticipate the upcoming festivities and hoped-for gifts.
Yet, for children in foster homes, the anticipation is muted because for some, no one cares.
Celebrations and gifts? Maybe. Maybe not.
And that’s where area foster families and the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee step forward.
They are helping to ensure these children, who are in the care of the state through no fault of their own, will be provided for and imbued with a sense that they are valued.
One Ahwatukee couple has fostered children for three years.
During that period, Charity and Diana ‘Dee’ Parkinson-Smith have hosted nine children, five officially and four as respite, or temporary care.
“Right now, we have two children, ages 3 and 4, and they’re amazing,” said Charity Parkinson-Smith, 32, a therapist who owns Vibe Well Counseling & Consulting.
Surrounded by a large family while growing up inspired her to become a foster parent.
“I have a huge family and a lot of my cousins are adopted or were foster children. I knew I wanted to have children, but I wouldn’t birth children so I was drawn to fostering,” she said.
Dee Parkinson-Smith, 46, said she knew upon meeting Charity 10 years
ago that having a family was important to her partner.
“I kind of knew from the beginning that she wanted to be a mom,” chuckled Parkinson-Smith, an office manager at a substance abuse clinic. “I’m a little older so all this was rather new to me, but actually, it’s been an amazing experience.”
Emotionally, being a foster parent comes with highs and lows.
“I cried for quite a while after our first placement left,” admitted Dee Parkinson-Smith. “You do get attached to them. Our journey has included fostering children for eight months to one year.”
The joys of fostering for the Parkinson-Smiths often mean introducing children to first-time experiences – like visiting Sea World, trips to the ocean or mountains, or, more recently, taking the toddlers on their first-ever night of Trick or Treating.
“The children can be so appreciative of things many of us would take for granted,” said Charity.
For over a decade, the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee has been a stalwart supporter of foster children.
Members collect bicycles throughout the year and donate them to foster children. They collect suitcases to replace the ubiquitous garbage bags many children use when moving about in the system.
Remembering foster children during the holidays has been a Kiwanis of Ahwatukee focus for more than a decade.
And though COVID-19 threatened to end their large Thanksgiving Dinner for Foster Children usually held at a Mesa church, Kiwanians got creative to save last year’s holiday for them.
And again this year, the club will host Thanksgiving for Foster Kids During a Pandemic, providing heat-and-eat meals in lieu of the large festive meal to which many area foster group homes were invited.
“We recruit meal coordinators and partner with Boys Team Charity Ahwatukee, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching an altruistic spirit in young men grades seven through 12,” explained AnnLouise Ferguson, who co-chairs the Thanksgiving project with Kiwanis volunteer Stacy Rasmussen.
“We started this last year off a wing and a prayer. With the pandemic keeping us from the big gathering, we just knew we had to do something for them,” said Ferguson, an attorney, and a Kiwanis Club member for five years.
What they did, after partnering with BTC Ahwatukee, was to set up tables in the Foothills driveway of Ferguson and her husband Carl Tolleson to assemble meals that were then ferried by security-credentialed drivers to 21 foster homes.
This year Texas Roadhouse has joined as a partner, along with many business and community supporters, throughout the East Valley.
Some of the donated meals are prepared at private homes, some were coordinated using PerfectPotluck.com while others come from the largesse of area businesses and groups – such as the Desert Vista High School Library members.
“We can’t provide meals for every group home, we’re trying to host 40 this year though there are far more group homes than that,” said Ferguson.
She said there are group homes served in Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, Chandler, Maricopa, Queen Creek and Phoenix.
“Kiwanis relies on best practices and doesn’t release any information about group homes, including their names and addresses,” Ferguson explained.
“Arizona has thousands of kids in group homes; there aren’t enough individual foster homes. We put them in the system for care and protection. Some of these kids have never felt safe, some have never felt love. It’s a need that needs to be filled.”
Last year more than 337 traditional Thanksgiving meals were assembled with more than 100 volunteers aiding in various roles.
Each group home received traditional turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied yams, veggie casserole, cranberry sauce, salad, dessert and sparkling cider or soda, apple pie and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.
Group homes also receive a Thanksgiving letter or card. as well as themed tabletop items like napkins and plates.
Ferguson recalled one reaction received last year.
“A house manager phoned to tell me thank you. She added that a boy sitting at their long Thanksgiving table got choked up, eyes watering, saying, “I’ve never had anything like this.” The only sad part is we can’t host them all,” lamented Ferguson.
Longtime Kiwanis Club member Andi Pettyjohn is heading up this year’s Christmas Project to benefit foster children, a role she’s undertaken previously.
Pettyjohn said there are several ways Ahwatukee residents can assist in providing this Holiday Season.
“People can adopt one or more foster teens and provide Christmas gift to him or her; they can adopt a foster group home that typically has 8 to 10 teens living there and provide Christmas gifts to them; thirdly, they can set up a Wish Tree in their business or church; and they can also make a cash donation to help us provide gifts for these teens.”
The Kiwanis Christmas Drive collects unwrapped and labeled gifts for boys and girls.
Rather than games or entertainment, what’s most needed are basic items like hoodies or jackets, underwear, pajamas, t-shirts, tennis shoes, casual shorts/pants and more dress items that they can wear to church, court appearances, sports banquets, etc.
Hygiene items for teen boys and girls are also sought.
“Most of the kids in foster group homes are teens because they’re harder to place in foster family homes. All the homes we deal with are teens except three that are ‘sibling’ homes where they try to keep brothers and sisters together,” Pettyjohn explained
The Thanksgiving Dinner, and later the Christmas/Holiday Drive, began in 2013 when Kiwanis member Andi Pettyjohn and community activist Carolyn Blaney-Arndt learned that foster youth living in group homes often didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving.
“The group homes lacked the funds and staff to do so,” explained Ferguson. “Pettyjohn and Blaney-Arndt made it their goal to provide a turkey dinner for foster children on or near Thanksgiving Day. The first traditional Thanksgiving dinner was hosted at Biscuits Restaurant in Ahwatukee for 160 kids.”
Pre-pandemic, the dinner grew to become a large community effort.
“The dinner is always held on a secret day, time, and place due to foster children possibly coming from unsafe homes. In 2019 Foster Youth Thanksgiving Dinner was held in a Mesa church multi-purpose room with a DJ, Cardinal Football alumnae, cheerleaders, and Big Red providing entertainment. Mesa police served as security and food servers to humanize law enforcement to a higher law-breaking risk audience.”
As Ferguson and Pettyjohn stated, the ideal for foster children is to be in a private foster home. Pre-pandemic, Phoenix-based Child Crisis Arizona announced there was a “desperate need” for foster families. At that time there were 13,000 children in the foster care system in Arizona, with 8,000 of those kids in Maricopa County.
Yet, fostering can be both joyful and stressful, say the Parkinson-Smiths.
““The happiness I feel when you can see the joy in these kids’ faces is amazing. Being able to spend time and teach them things is important as well,” said Dee Parkinson-Smith. “Fostering is a huge commitment, not only to the children, but to your family as well.
“If you have room in your heart and are considering it, I say reach out to a licensing agent for more information. There are so many kids that need good, loving homes.”
Her partner concurred, yet added a caveat. “It means everything to me to be able to provide children with stability, that’s really how I view fostering. I don’t necessarily encourage others to foster, but I am always open to having conversations about the ups and downs and my experiences as an individual and a family.”
Charity Parkinson-Smith further explained, “I think fostering is something that you naturally become interested in through life experience or exposure. Please don’t misunderstand me, people without these things make great foster parents. There’s just so much to the process, both good and challenging, that you have to be willing to navigate. I always say rainbows and unicorns, please don’t expect rainbows and unicorns.”
Monetary donations for the Kiwanis Christmas project can be made at their website, or by mailing a check to Ahwatukee Kiwanis, P.O. Box 50596, Phoenix, AZ 85076.
For more information on aiding the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee as they work to ensure foster children can enjoy the holidays, see AhwatukeeKiwanis.org
For more information on fostering or adopting, see DCS.AZ.gov/foster, ChildCrisisAZ.org and the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation at affcf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.