Move over, pumpkin lattes: A different kind of spice flavor will take center stage this month at the 17th annual Ahwatukee Chili Cook-off and Carnival Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, at Ahwatukee Park.
About 800 to 1,000 attendees are expected, and it’ll feature about 20 to 25 chili booths with cooks competing and offering samples. Tasting tokens are $6 for seven, so you might want to get two tasting kits or share with a friend.
The carnival will include rides, a kids zone, live bands both days, beer and wine sales, and other food vendors and will be held rain or shine.
Carnival hours are 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; the chili tasting runs from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.
Officially called the Copper State Regional Chili Cook-off (Saturday) and Valley of the Sun Cook-off (Sunday), this is a sanctioned event of the International Chili Society (ICS).
“The cooks will either compete in red chili, chili verde, homestyle chili or salsa,” said Susan Rasts, director of the Ahwatukee Community Swim, Tennis and Event Center at 4700 E. Warner Road.
“They can enter all of them, or some of them specialize in one type of chili.”
All cooks also make a People’s Choice chili for the public to sample and vote on.
It doesn’t have to adhere to the same rules for sanctioned categories of the ICS, which have certain requirements and no-nos.
For example, cooks can’t use beans in traditional red and green chili, and they must include meat. People’s Choice can include beans or other filler such as pasta, and it can be vegetarian.
Entries will run the gamut from a little to a lot of spice, Rast said.
“You’ll have some that are real spicy, but again, it’s so subjective,” she added. “What’s spicy to me might not be spicy to you. I’m a wimp. I can’t take a whole lot of spicy foods.”
Rast continued: “Most of the time, People’s Choice, the cooks don’t try to make it like steam’s going to come out of your ears.”
If you’re concerned, she noted, ask the cook.
If contestants have competition chili left over after the judging, they bring it out for the attendees.
All ICS events raise money for non-profits; these will benefit Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee and Ahwatukee Little League.
The title sponsor for the cook-off and carnival this year is Spiced Bros, a locally based producer of prepared foods including hot sauces and guacamole.
Co-founder Peter Jurado of Ahwatukee said they’ll offer tastes of three types of hot sauce: Sriracha-style made with jalapeños, salsa verde with roasted jalapeños, and spicy barbecue. They’ll be paired with quesadillas and wings.
“The hottest one is the salsa verde; the sriracha is classic,” Jurado said. “They’re spicy.”
The sauces are $6 for a 16-ounce bottle and will be sold on site; they’re also available online at SpicedBros.com.
The guacamole won’t be featured at the cook-off, but Jurado said to keep an eye out for it at local grocers.
He spent two years perfecting the recipe using chiltepin peppers, and they make it in Michoacán in west central Mexico, where 92 percent of that country’s avocados are grown.
The last time the Chili Cook-off and Carnival was held was March 7-8, 2020.
“We usually have it in March,” Rast said, “but the vaccine had just come out (this year), so we thought it’d be safer to push it back.”
