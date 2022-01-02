After immigrating to the U.S. at age 19, earning a degree at Arizona State University and beginning his own American Dream, Victor Jakpor learned you can go home again.
And, in his case, should.
After 20 years in Ahwatukee working in finance, Jakpor returned to his hometown of Sapele, Nigeria, following the death of his mother in 2004.
There, he experienced a strong desire to reconnect with his city of birth and to help the people, especially children who were underserved educationally.
Like his parents, education is important to Jakpor. It was through the largesse of his father that he came to the United States at age 19 to live with a cousin attending ASU.
“My father said ‘I can help you get there, but I can’t support you when you’re there.’ I said, ‘Of course, that will work.’ Six months after I got here, he passed away and my whole life changed. I was just trying to survive while I pursued my goal to go to school.”
Though enduring privation and working at several menial jobs, Jakpor persevered and graduated in 1992.
“I like to tell people to just go after what you know you want,” he said. “Follow your dream.”
While attending a 2006 hunger conference at his church, Mountain View Lutheran, Jakpor and the other attendees were presented with a question that would alter his life course: “If time and money wasn’t an issue, what would you do to make a difference?”
“I said I wanted to help my people in Nigeria. When I told the facilitator my answer, she said, ‘There are three other people here who want to help in Africa – you need to get with them.’ We went back to Nigeria to do discovery, to see what needed done. It was overwhelming, and I thought, ‘Where do we start?’”
Cheryl Jones, a fellow conference attendee, is now a Mission Africa board member.
The following year, Jakpor established the nonprofit Mission Africa, which can be found online as MissionAfricaProject.org.
The Ahwatukee-based nonprofit, now in its 14th year, continues to raise money to fund a growing list of ventures in Sapele – many of which have already seen success.
Maintaining that a good education prepares the next generation to lead, helping schools in his hometown of Sapele, Nigeria, is one of the major project goals for Mission Africa.
Many of those schools that Jakpor first encountered in his first forays to Sepela were in disrepair, from crumbling foundations to roofs falling off or gone. There were no toilets, few desks and benches, no textbooks or school supplies, no electricity. Many children who did attend were garbed in ill-fitting uniforms.
It wasn’t the way it had been when Jakpor was growing up, and it touched his heart.
“For a long time, schools were run by missionaries so that they had a lot of support to run the schools. Then the government took over the schools, and they couldn’t support them. Parents couldn’t afford to send their children to school,” he said.
“Mission Africa now supports these schools by providing textbooks, teachers, teacher training and infrastructure like water wells and access to healthcare services.”
Mission African estimates there are 59,000 children under the age of 14 in Sapele, half of whom do not attend school. Many are unable to afford the uniforms and fees levied to attend including the purchase of their school books.
Jakpor emphasized that 100% of all donations to Mission Africa go to provide these services and others, including the establishment of Sapele’s Community Center, also known as the Dream Center, where the nonprofit provides literacy and healthcare training, and instructs adults on organic farming techniques.
A sewing center has also been established where women can learn to sew and design clothing with the goal of becoming self-sustaining.
“The community center is meant to be a gathering place for the people, and also for community leaders to come and discuss the challenges the community is facing. The meeting place also helps strengthen the personal connections,” explained Jakpor.
“Most of Sapele’s children are malnourished, so we’re training mothers about nutrition and organic gardening for their families and to bring health to the community.”
Jakpor, an insurance agent, who, with his wife and two sons, has made Ahwatukee his home for 26 years, travels to Nigeria twice yearly, often with a group of volunteers.
Mission Africa Board president Kim Steele, CEO of the Arts Academy at Estrella Mountain, has been to Nigeria with Jakpor five times since joining in 2017.
“Each time I return home, I’m looking to go back,” said Steele of the country that gained its independence from Great Britain in 1960.
“Initially, I felt like a grain of sand on the beach, overwhelmed as to where to start. Through meetings and discussions with the community there, we’ve been able to focus on specific needs. It has definitely changed my life,” admitted Steele. “It’s not all about what we can obtain in life, but the necessities, and being thankful for them.”
From her initial trip to Sapele, the mother of four and grandmother to 12 was immediately drawn to the children. What she saw spurred her to improve their lives, starting with their schools.
“For several years now we’ve supplied textbooks to Oghwere Primary School, and if it weren’t for Mission Africa, they would only learn what the teacher could write out on a chalkboard each day,” said Steele.
“On distribution day, the books are given individually to each student. The students have appreciation written all over their faces when they’re able to hold their brand-new textbooks. My mind goes immediately to our students here in the US that just expect that textbooks will be there when school starts.”
She said two years ago, working with another nonprofit in Nigeria, Mission Africa undertook a six-month pilot program for literacy in Sapele.
That further inspired Steele.
“Since then, I’ve become very aware that so many of the women are illiterate; they married very young and it’s expected that you have as many children as your husband wants you to have,” she said.
“In June of 2022, we’re working with a group in Nigeria to offer literacy classes throughout the community, to women and children. Some children don’t go to school for a variety of reasons; school fees, uniforms, shoes and simply the mother doesn’t see such a need when she didn’t go,” said Steele.
“This is such a passion for me to be part of, to see the self-worth on their faces and being given the opportunity to have their world opened up,” she said, brightening. “The people of Nigeria have won my heart.”
Steele said Mission Africa is working on a ‘Monthly Giving’ campaign that will help the nonprofit better budget funds for school maintenance, the community center training, and other programs and needed projects.
She emphasized that $50 a month provides a year-long supply of textbooks and workbooks for 24 children; and a pledge of $100 a month is enough
to “provide food to nourish thirty children for an entire year, elevating their overall wellness and preparing them to thrive educationally”.
Jakpor said Mission Africa recently supplied a borehole to extract water
for the school, adding a water tank that allows water to come from the tap, rather than have the teacher or students use a pump. Through donations, the nonprofit has installed four school wells and three toilets.
On their website, MissionAfricaProject.org, a 17-minute video provides an overview of Nigeria – the world’s sixth largest producer of oil. The black gold of this oil-rich nation doesn’t trickle down to its impoverished population including that of Jakpor’s hometown of Sapele, population
The video also captures a trip led by Jakpor who was accompanied by Steele and board member Jessica Lamartiniere, Jakpor’s sister Helen Jakpor of Chandler, and his cousin David Egboro.
They are shown visiting a church, the city of Sapele’s one library with bare bookshelves and no electricity, and the schools, some still in disrepair, where the children’s faces glow when the group presents them with their new textbooks and supplies.
Caring for the needs of the disenfranchised in Sapele is a part of Jakpor’s Christian tenets.
“I’m a follower of Christ, and God wants us to reach out to the less privileged people in our communities. And when I look at my own community where I came from, I feel that’s a good place to start from,” he said.
