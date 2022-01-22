Ahwatukee resident Jonathan Elovitz says both parents and kids will benefit from his consolidation of services for developmentally delayed children under one roof.
Although the business is still primarily focused on in-home healthcare, Therapy Matters has moved to 670 N. Arizona Ave. in Chandler, where parents of developmentally delayed children to find fully integrated clinical services under one roof.
Therapy Matters offers occupational therapy, applied behavior analysis, speech, feeding and physical therapies that are custom-tailored to each individual child’s needs. The child is continuously monitored, working one on one with a direct-care worker through programs design to support ongoing performance and growth.
“To have one company that [families] can go to, and all of those clinicians can be working collaboratively as a team makes all the difference in the world,” explained Elovitz. “It’s much less of a burden on the parent, and it’s much more effective for the child.”
Elovitz plans to add a doctor to the staff in the near future as well “and then we’ll truly have the full integrative health model, where we’re the one-stop shop.”
Established in 2005, Therapy Matters is the brainchild of Jonathan’s late wife, Kylee – a dedicated occupational therapist whose vision and passion was to provide services to children with special needs in rural communities, where services often are not easily available for developmentally delayed children.
After his wife passed away suddenly in 2012 at age 36, he recalled, “I had a hard time focusing on anything.”
“My other job is very technical, and I couldn’t work,” the systems engineer explained. “I couldn’t sit for 30 minutes and watch a television show. I didn’t want to be asleep, because I knew that, there’s that split second right when you wake up that you forget everything, but then everything comes rushing back. And then it was living everything all over again. And I had my son to take care of. The last thing I was thinking about was Therapy Matters.”
But over a year, Elovitz met other therapists who had known Kylee or had heard her story. They rallied around Elovitz to help keep the company going, fulfilling the existing contracts.
“The more I learned about the industry, the more I worked with these people, and the more I talked to the moms and the dads of these kids, the more I just became enamored,” he said.
Elovitz, who had no idea what an occupational therapist was before he met Kylee, found that her legacy had become his calling.
“’Live in the moment and be the miracle.’ That’s our saying,” he said. “It’s a little bit corny, but that’s really what Kylee was all about. The fact that, through the ongoing efforts of her company, she can still do that 1,000-fold every single week, even though she’s no longer here, is just very meaningful for me.”
Over the last two years, business has surged, driving Therapy Matters to more than double their clientele.
Part of the sudden growth was an outcome of the pandemic.
As a single dad who now had two companies to run, Elovitz had already implemented an efficient technology infrastructure at Therapy Matters to facilitate communication.
When COVID hit, the company was able to shift services overnight to teletherapy, while other home health providers had to shut down for months while they built their telecommunications capabilities.
The business now serves approximately 750 clients in the home health sector, with additional services provided in remaining school contracts and the clinic. The employee roster grew from 45 to a current high of 115.
With the opening of the clinic, Therapy Matters has added applied behavior analysis therapy to their business card.
Kelly Bridgeforth, executive director of Clinical ABA explained that traditional applied behavior analysis involves a lot of table time and rote memory, but at Therapy Matters, the staff is trained to use play-based therapy instead.
Technicians and therapists strive to harness the teachable moments within the child’s shifting interests to make learning as natural as possible.
“If that kid is interested in those Legos, we’re going to figure out 20 different ways to teach with the Legos in that 10-minute window while they’re still interested.”
Using those activities, the therapists have specific goals that they are taking data on, and they are looking for specific responses. With repetition and persistence, the child learns to perform the tasks independently.
“We don’t want this to be an aversive place to them,” Bridgeforth said. “We want them to think of this as ‘a place I go and play with my friend who’s my therapist.’”
With intensive early intervention – 20-40 hours per week under age7 – outcomes can be very good, she said. Not every child will grow to be independent, but others can go on to college and need just minimal support.
The most important thing to ensure that every child can live their best life, said Bridgeforth, is to get every service you possibly can as early as you can.
“We really want to focus on that early intervention timeframe as an alternative to preschool” she explained. “That doesn’t really work for a lot of the kids with autism. If you send your kid straight into preschool with autism, a lot of times what happens is they’re in a six to one ratio; they don’t know how to set for circle time; they don’t know how to follow directions; and they have no language. It becomes a babysitting service.
“We’re an alternative to that. We get all of those barriers gone. We teach them to sit through circle time; we teach them to attend to a task, put their items away, go get them… We teach all of those skills so that when we hand them to the schools, they’re successful.”
Luckily, she said, Arizona is one of the best states to support the developmentally disabled with services. The Division of Developmental Disabilities provides everyone who qualifies with speech, OT, music therapy, and more. ABA services are available for any age, any diagnosis, through AHCCCS.
“So, we can also help kids with Down syndrome who are having behavioral problems,” stated Bridgeforth. “We can help severe mental illness. We are now in group homes. We’re working with kids that have cerebral palsy, and severe self-injury.
“It’s just opened up services with ABA to reduce aggressive behavior or self-injurious behaviors – all of those things that make their group home life a lot easier, keep them out of residential facilities, or help their families so that they can stay at home. It’s amazing that Arizona has done this.”
Therapy Matters is a member of DDD, AHCCCS, AHSA, and ArizOTA.
Information: therapymatters.org or call 602-790-8923
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.