As president of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women, Cindy Casaus of Ahwatukee was on the move recently.
Casaus attended the National Federation of Republican Women board of directors meeting in Alexandria, Virginia, where she and the other members heard from some notable guest speakers like former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and one-time presidential candidate and businessman Steve Forbes.
Casaus also accepted awards on behalf of Arizona GOP Federation members Farhana Shifa and Mary Park.
Shifa, a member of Ahwatukee Republican Women, received the award for most phone calls made during the 2020 election and Park, a member of Arrowhead Republican Women, received the award for the most doors knocked.
Established in 1924, the Arizona Federation comprises 28 clubs statewide with over 2,400 members. For more information, contact Cindy at president@azfrw.com or 602-300-4185.
Meanwhile, the Ahwatukee Republican Women will feature city Councilman Sal DiCiccio at its June meeting.
The meeting on June 22 begins with networking at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.
It will be held at Foothills Golf Club and a cash bar will be available. All registered Republicans are welcome.
Information: ahwatukeerepublicanwomen.com or contact ARW President Judy Krahulec at judy.krahulec@gmail.com or 603-520-5082.
