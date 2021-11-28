Time is of the essence for helping the dedicated men and women who grow the Ahwatukee Community Garden and whose broader mission is “to develop and nurture community gardens and gardeners in Ahwatukee.”
The group is aiming to win up to $1,000 from SeedMoney, a Maine-based nonprofit that for the seventh consecutive year is offering matching challenge grants to public food bank gardens as a crowd-funding effort to continue its work.
But to help the Ahwatukee Community Garden possibly score its fifth consecutive grant, donations must be made by Dec. 15 at donate.seedmoney.org/6351/ahwatukee-community-garden.
The size of the grant depends on how much the garden project can raise in 30 days.
This wonderful NGO helps community gardens all over the world raise funds.
“This is our fifth year partnering with SeedMoney,” said Linda Rominger, coordinator for the Ahwatukee Community Garden. “As a result, we have received hundreds of dollars in grants in addition to the tax-deductible donations that have allowed us to build a shed, a protective structure for plants, plant a mini-orchard, and begin to update and repair the entire irrigation system.”
“The money raised this year will allow us to complete the irrigation repairs and improvements,” she added.
Comprising a number of people who have earned official certification as master gardeners, the Ahwatukee Community Garden boasts a number of benefits and its members encourage interested people to drop by the garden, located near the Ahwatukee Famers Market at 4700 E. Warner Road any Sunday between 8-10 a.m.
No experience is needed because, after all, the members are pros and can answer your gardening questions about anything from permaculture basics to how to start and maintain a home garden to anything in between.
The group also offers special children’s garden events as well as a free seed library.
Information: acgarden.weebly.com
