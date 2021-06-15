A local couple trying to raise
$6 million for the first of a series of unique shelter complexes for victims of domestic abuse is opening
a boutique in Ahwatukee to help spur fundraising.
Shante and Sheri Saulsberry of Ahwatukee are slating a grand opening 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 19 of the Janice Vaincre Boutique at 4302 E. Ray Road, suite 107, and will be offering raffles, prizes, light refreshments and a selfie contest to mark the start of their venture.
“I have decided that I need more of a stable donation drive coming in, especially when in kind donations do not come in or there’s no fundraisers going on. So, I decided to open a boutique in Ahwatukee,” explained Shante.
Noting that she and Sheri also travel to other states to host women’s clothing drives, she said clothing donated to their nonprofit Janice’s Women’s Center will also be sold at the boutique.
“The funds generated from the boutique will be sent to the nonprofit as a company donation monthly,” she added.
“I’m excited, she said, noting the store is located next to two popular businesses, TruHit Fitness and The Buzz Goat.
“Vaincre” is French for “overcome” and Shante said, “I picked a meaning for Janice and what we seek to accomplish with the women we come into connection with.”
Janice is the name of a homeless woman she met in Ahwatukee “that I longed to help, but could not.”
The Saulsberrys are hoping to raise $6 million to buy land and build a secured complex of shipping container homes that would surround a center where homeless and abused women could find various services.
Each campus would include tiny homes built out of refurbished 275-square-foot cargo containers where the women could live “studio apartment-style” safely as they learn job and life skills that would lead to a productive independence with their children.
Their vision is to ultimately have a number of these complexes throughout the Valley, but getting the first one located and built is their current mission.
“We have our team now,” Shante said, that includes Erica Storck as construction manager, architect Brian Laubenthal and Realtor Jenifer Janniere.
Shante has first-hand experience with the impact of homelessness.
She recalls walking the streets of San Diego as a child with her sister with nowhere to go because her mother couldn’t find shelter.
Some days they walked until their feet were raw, without food or even a bathroom, she said.
The two girls ultimately were taken from their mother by the state, which put them in a series of foster homes, “subjected to violence and sexual assault from a young age.”
Shante is now a family law legal assistant and author of an autobiography titled, “Dysfunctional Blessing” and her wife Sheri is a federal prison warden.
They and a handful of volunteers have been involved for nearly a year networking and fundraising to achieve their dream.
When he was chief of staff to Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Sam Stone, who has left that office to prepare a run to succeed his former boss, was impressed with the Saulsberrys’ idea.
“What I’ve told them from day one on this is I think they have a really brilliant idea,” Stone told AFN. “I think they have the passion to do this and also frankly it’s an industry that needs new ideas and fresh thinking.”
With Phoenix spending more than $50 million this fiscal year alone on homeless services, he noted, the need is still great.
“Our volunteers are really helpful,” Saulsberry said. “We need lots and lots more volunteers.”
Information: janiceswomenscenter.com. ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.