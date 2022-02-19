An Ahwatukee Navy Reservist’s deployment to Africa reminded his businessman-father of his own deployment 11 years ago.
Liam Sanchez, a security guard for Chandler Unified School District when he is not serving his country, left for training in San Diego Jan. 7 – three days shy of his father Moses Sanchez’s return to this country after his year-long stint in Afghanistan, also with the Navy Reserves.
But while Moses will be retiring June 1 after 26 years of service, Liam is about to get started on his second six-year stint.
Liam graduated from Desert Vista in 2015 – the same year his dad was a Tempe Union High School District Governing Board member, meaning he got to not only sign his son’s diploma but actually hand it to him on the stage during commencement.
But Liam’s service in the Navy actually began while attending Altadena Middle School when he joined the U.S. Navy Sea Cadet Corps, which his dad joined when he was a youngster.
The Sea Cadet Corps is a congressionally-chartered, U.S. Navy-sponsored organization that serves to teach individuals about the sea-going military services, U.S. naval operations and training, community service, citizenship and an understanding of discipline and teamwork.
Though his sister Shannon, who also had joined the Corps, left after her one-year commitment, Liam stayed and continued right through high school graduation.
Not surprisingly, he enlisted as soon as Desert Vista gave him his official farewell.
He is an IT2 and a petty officer 2nd class. As an information technology specialist, he helps maintain the Navy’s global communications system and its computer systems throughout the fleet.
But his deployment has caused his father to worry about what awaits.
“It’s crazy to think just 11 years ago I was deployed,” Moses said. “If you had asked me if my son, 13 at the time, would someday be deployed, I’d have said not on your life, I deploy so he doesn’t have to.”
“I remember ramping up for deployment in 2011,” he continued. “I was at a different point in my life than my son. Mid 30’s raising a family in Ahwatukee, my wife and two teenagers…and our oldest daughter was pregnant with our first grandkids.”
“I was juggling a lot of balls when I was deployed and I can tell you that I was a bit nervous. But things are different this deployment. This holiday season I felt significantly more nervous for my son’s deployment than I was for mine. There’s not a day I don’t pray for his safety and every night I hope he had a better day than I did.”
And Sanchez said he’ll anxiously await his son’s return.
“Deployments are tough. They are
especially tough on the family. While
we’re away training, fighting, and doing whatever it takes to accomplish the mission and come home safely,” he said. “Our family is at home adjusting to our absence…. Mom is very emotional and I’m just weirdly nervous.”
