Stacy Smith of Ahwatukee is a busy wife and mother of two teenage boys who is employed full-time and once in a while appreciates an evening out with friends.
One of her favorites is Bunco Night hosted by Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club.
Julie Hubbard, a Club West resident of 23 years retired from a banking career, enjoys time socializing with other women in the community.
Among her favorite getaways are events hosted by the Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club.
With a plethora of members, the 3-year-old social club has survived the COVID-19 shutdown.
Now, it is welcoming local women again to various monthly events and hopefully at an upcoming special function this fall.
Jean Moore and Lori Battista head the group that is thriving since the club reopened for in-person gatherings. Though other founders have moved or left the group, Moore and Battista, with the help of volunteers, help to organize and run the events that run the gambit from happy hours to bunco, movie outings to concerts and more.
There is no membership fee, and Ahwatukee women interested in joining are asked to fill out a questionnaire.
A two-question questionnaire.
It asks for the prospective member’s ZIP code, and after stating “We want to have a FUN, SOCIAL group, free from ads” asks if the person agrees not to advertise on its site and agrees to “no politics or profanity” online or in-person.
“I think if you were to sum this group up in two words it would be ‘friendly’ and ‘fun,’” said Moore, an artist and former marketing exec who chaired Arizona’s Race for the Cure in 2005, raising more than $1 million and setting a still-unbroken record for the most entrants.
Asked if she held an office in the Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club, she laughed and then replied, “No, I’m just a person.”
An Ahwatukee resident since 1986, Moore is proud of the organization and its growth, especially since reopening post-pandemic.
“The group really started blossoming after the pandemic, and we’re so glad to see people return to socializing. There are many fine clubs and groups of women in Ahwatukee, but I think our group is far-reaching and encompassing,” she said. “There is a joy in seeing others gather in friendship and support for each other.
“Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club focuses on bringing local people together,” she continued. “We represent single, retired, divorced, stay-at-home, and working women. We come from 30 states, four countries and we bring it all together right here in Ahwatukee.”
Battista and her husband emigrated from Atlanta in 2018 to be available for the birth of her first grandchild. She discovered Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club online while caring for her new granddaughter and found getting together with women a welcome opportunity to make new friends.
Now the grandmother of a boy as well, she found she had more time as they grew older.
“My grandbabies are now in preschool and daycare, and I found myself looking for things to do. The Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club was the perfect place for me. I love getting together with the ladies. We have so much fun,” she said. “I enjoy our bunco nights; I’d never played before joining and I won my first night playing.”
Bunco is a dice game.
She started planning bimonthly happy hour events, always selecting local restaurants.
“We love to support our local Ahwatukee businesses,” she enthused. “We have so many great events that we are planning. Any woman who lives in Ahwatukee and would like to meet a great group of ladies are encouraged to please join us for one of our events. We’d love to have you!”
Before the pandemic, the Ahwatukee Women’s Social Group had planned a big Kentucky Derby Party, but COVID-19 shut that down, as did the 2020 Derby itself.
Now the group is readying another large event, this time a fashion show with members as models and utilizing members’ own retail clothing and jewelry businesses.
Slated for Saturday, Oct. 23, this event will have a nominal charge with all proceeds going to one or more local charities.
“We’re just starting to put this together, and we hope to get at least 100 women to attend to have fun and aid a local charity,” said Moore. “Like our Bunco night, this will be held at the TUK Urban Cafe. This is a fantastic two-story venue with indoor and outdoor space.”
Their Bunco Night is held the third Wednesday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. and has proved to be wildly popular among area women. A $5 entry fee is assessed for the players, but even non-players are invited to attend and enjoy food and libations.
The TUK is located at 15815 S. 50th Street.
The Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club garners kudos from members, old and new.
Julie Hubbard joined shortly after the organization started, but says she has become more active with the club since the pandemic eased.
“I’ve become much more active in its post-COVID reawakening. I retired at the beginning of 2021 and was looking for more activities and social outings as my kids are grown up and my husband is more of a homebody,” said Hubbard, who recently organized a club outing to the Chandler Center for the Arts. “I’ve enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends in a fun and welcoming setting.”
Stacy Smith, a 12-year Ahwatukee resident, is one of the original members.
“I joined primarily for Bunco because it’s a fun game and I can still socialize,” said Smith, who is employed at Desert Shores Dentistry in Ahwatukee. “I always love seeing old faces and meeting new ones. I’ve met some amazing women that I can call my friends.”
She said she appreciates the diversity of the group. Although all members reside in Ahwatukee, some come from other countries like India, Eastern Europe and Puerto Rico.
“The women in this group are so friendly and welcoming. I feel we can open up about our problems and if we just need an ear or advice, they are there,” said Smith. “There’s a wide diversity so no one should feel left out - widows to married couples to single or single parents. The age range is nice too. I have brought people before and they had fun and felt welcomed.”
The Ahwatukee Women’s Social Club has more information on the Facebook site.
