While many throughout the country celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, it is a doubly special day for Arizonans as a chance to celebrate our 110th year of statehood.
Arizona became the 48th and last state in the continental U.S. on Feb. 14, 1912.
Since statehood, Phoenix has served as the Capital City of Arizona. However, several other locations held this distinction prior to Phoenix receiving the honor.
The first capital, appointed when Arizona became a U.S. territory in 1863, was Fort Whipple. Located north of Prescott near where the city of Chino Valley is now located, the Fort was an important site during Arizona’s early frontier days.
Shortly after this time, in 1864, the Capital was moved to the developing city of Prescott by the federal government, rejecting bids to place the capital in Tucson in part due to strong support of the Confederacy in the southern portion of Arizona.
The Arizona State Capital remained in this location until 1867 when it was moved to Tucson, which at the time was the most developed area of the state.
Prescott was not done, however, getting another turn as Arizona’s Capital City from 1877 until Phoenix was declared the State Capital on Feb. 4, 1889, prior to the establishment of statehood. Phoenix was selected in part due to being located between the previous capitals of Prescott and Tucson.
The current Phoenix Capitol building nearly had a very different look.
Legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright took it upon himself to develop and present an unsolicited design for a new State Capitol building in 1957 as a gift to the citizens of Arizona.
This followed the philosophy that Wright shared with Raymond Carlson, then editor of Arizona Highways: “I have two prices. I either charge a hell of a lot or I charge nothing” (Arizona Highways, 2020).
Wright felt the solicited designs were uninspired and did not celebrate the unique spirit of the Grand Canyon State.
As Wright described it, “A Capitol in the sun country should not resemble anything in New York City” (Phoenix Magazine, 2021). Unfortunately, Wright’s design was rejected due to the cost and perceived extravagance.
This Feb. 14, remember to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Arizona’s statehood, which ranks far above other competing holidays attempting to usurp this date.
To celebrate, instead of roses, why not give a saguaro starter kit? Or a trip to the Sharlot Hall and Fort Whipple museums in Prescott instead of that spa weekend in Scottsdale? Prickly pear fruit instead of chocolates?
The potential substitutions are endless in our spectacular desert home.
Ahwatukee resident Andy Lenartz is the author of a definite guide to South Mountain, “South Mountain Park and Preserve” – part of the Southwest Adventure Series published by the University of New Mexico Press. It is available on Amazon and other sites.
