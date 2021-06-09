An Ahwatukee woman’s social media post about a welcomed but unnecessary favor done for her at a supermarket drew dozens of accolades last week.
Sharon Hauser recounted how her debit card was rejected while buying groceries at Safeway and an anonymous woman behind her swooped in with her debit card and paid the $60 tab.
Hauser confessed she was embarrassed because she had grabbed the wrong debit card and only needed to go to her car to get a working one.
“It threw me as to what to do - I didn’t have my other debit card and I don’t carry much cash,” Hauser wrote. “I did find $13 in cash and gave it to him and figured the balance would be enough to take it out of my bank.
“But before he could do anything a lady behind me reached over and swiped her card and said “let me pay for it.’ I thanked her and asked her for her phone number so I could pay her back – and explained I had the money but it was just in a different account. She wouldn’t let me and said to pay it forward.”
Hauser said she was particular embarrassed because she felt the tab was high.
“I felt so guilty that I tried several times to convince her to let me pay her back,” she said. “I even followed her to her car. But she wouldn’t let me.”
These days have been a little stressful for Hauser, who said she’s recovering from a broken hip and “my food budget is higher because I’m not cooking much yet because I can’t stand up for too long. So, I’m spending more money on items that are easy to prepare.
“I’m used to spending $20-$25 each time but now it’s closer to $50 and I’m still not used to it.”
But Hauser wasn’t looking for sympathy.
She just wanted “to share something positive.”
“So, the bottom line and the reason for the post is to just share how sweet and kind someone was without hesitation,” Hauser wrote. “Especially after the year we’ve had with so much dissension in the world, it’s nice to have something positive and loving.
“I realized later that I could have had my order transferred to the customer service desk and I could have gotten on my phone to transfer funds and then used my card.
“So I bless the lady for her kind act - and I will find some way to ‘repay her’ thru an act of kindness myself,” she added.
Scores of people who posted replies to Hauser’s account also were grateful for the good news she shared.
“Thanks for sharing Sharon,” one posted. “Made my day.”
Another wrote, “Please don’t ’t stop paying it forward in Starbucks or other coffee line....I had someone do that for me at McDonald’s and it gave me the most joyful day.”
Said another: “Just think how wonderful the world would be if all who saw and responded did this kind of ‘pay it forward act’ over the next 3 days. Waking up Monday, the Ahwatukee neighborhood would feel incredible!”
Still another wrote, “What an uplifting story! Once you are back up and ‘running,’ Sharon, you will eventually see a chance for an act of kindness for someone else (maybe in Safeway checkout line).”
Some were provoked to note how Hauser’s account stood in sharp contrast to things they’ve seen around them.
“Great to see this,” one wrote. “Hopefully kindness always wins out! I saw the opposite in Costco the other day..... a woman 2 in front of me was so rude to the man directly in front of me all because his cart was ‘too close’ to hers. He backed away as she was loudly cursing, rolling her eyes, and basically bullying this older man who didn’t seem to understand what he was doing ‘wrong.’”
But most of the dozens of comments on Hauser’s story simply expressed their joy.
“Thank you for sharing,” one wrote. “We all need reminders that we’re not crazy, there are other people that try to make this crazy world a better place.”
Another said she appreciated Hauser’s post “about wonderful neighbors in Ahwatukee that are kind and thoughtful because we all need to be reminded of how a little kindness makes a big impact” while another observed:
“Kindness can even be free. At a store, restaurant, bank, etc, when your service was great, ask to see their supervisor. Tell the supervisor they have a gem of an employee. Give a nice compliment to the supervisor in front of the employee. That will spread happiness to both of them. Supervisors usually only hear the bad.”
And another wrote:
“There are good people in the world and just sharing your story was very inspirational so I’m thinking you reminded and inspired many folks to be kind and to pay it forward. An act of kindness can make a huge difference in a person’s life and how they view the world.” ′
