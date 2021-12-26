When the Desert Vista High School Thunder Marching Band was crowned Division 1 Arizona State Marching Champions, 25 seniors – deprived of competing throughout 2020 due to the pandemic – were ecstatic.
For Joshua Thye, marching band director and a former DVHS student himself, it was a surreal moment as his 110-member band was one of the smallest competing in Division 1, and one of the smallest in school history as the DV Marching Thunder usually fielded 140 or more. By contrast, in 2018 – another state championship year – the band had 168 members.
Yet, this year, the Thunder Marching Band’s ninth State Championship may well be remembered as the sweetest, especially by the senior class members.
Band President Liliana Rios said their win was not only a joy for her fellow classmates, but also a tribute to last year’s seniors.
“This win has felt extra sentimental because we seniors felt that not only did we need to work hard for ourselves, but also for the seniors last year who were not given the opportunity to have a marching band season,” said Liliana, who plays piccolo in the marching band and flute in the school’s band program.
“It was equally special because we seniors also had to mentor and lead more than half the band that had never marched before,” added Liliana, who is bound for Arizona State University. “Overall, we’re very grateful for the outcomes of this season and what we have accomplished. I’m also so appreciative of Mr. Thye and the entire marching band staff for all their hard work helping us achieve this successful band season.”
Thye noted that freshman and sophomore band members were experiencing a state championship for the first time after having never marched before.
“Keep in mind, last year didn’t really happen,” he said. “The senior class this year is really special. They believed in me and the program and were willing to give it one more try. And they kind of helped me believe again. It’s remarkable that this group was undefeated in competitions this year.”
Katharine Lipari, band vice-president and drumline section leader, said despite pre-season doubts, the year proved that the band is “stronger than ever.”
“I think the fact that we missed a year made everyone so much more thankful for the small practices and experiences that this marching band gives us. Just being back on the field and producing something that I am proud of has honestly been therapeutic because it shows that things are slowly getting better after this pandemic,” said Katherine, who like others of the senior class, are graduates of Altadena Middle School.
“I have been playing percussion for about seven years now, starting back in 6th grade at Altadena with Mr. (Casey) Ehrler. He inspired me as well as so many other people. I wouldn’t be the musician I am without him,” she said.
“The band directors around here like Mr. Thye, Mr. Ehrler, and Mr. (Michael) Krill who teaches at Akimel, are fantastic people that contribute so much to the music community. They’re so selfless and truly love to inspire brand new musicians and transform them into their best selves,” continued Katharine, 18, who plans to major in chemistry at a university not yet decided.
Michika Eguchi, Color Guard captain for the Thunder Marching Band, agreed that her middle school experience led to her becoming a member beginning in her freshman year.
“I started as a winter guard member at Altadena Middle School, and I’ve been spinning since I was 13. Almost all my friends are part of band (cq), but I’ve never played an instrument,” smiled Michika, who plans to join the ASU marching band/color guard next fall. “The band has been a huge part of my high school life.”
The many disappointments and cancellations of band events throughout the pandemic year meant emotionally tough times she doesn’t forget.
“Two years ago, as my junior year began, my coach told me that the season would be drastically different due to the pandemic. Our yearly camp was canceled, we couldn’t compete, and we couldn’t interact with each other in person. After that season, I thought, ‘I’ll never be able to have a normal season at Desert Vista ever again,’” she recalled.
“Because of that year, being able to attend the camp, compete to earn scores, and high five my peers after a good rehearsal during this season felt like a pure miracle for me,” said the 17-year-old, who is called Chika by her peers and band staff. “I couldn’t thank my directors, staff, and parent volunteers enough for letting us have a full season while also making sure that all members stay healthy.”
She credited Thye especially for leading by example: “Mr. Thye, is the most hard working person I know. He is always working and moving, and the atmosphere that his work-ethic creates inspires us as members to work just as hard.”
“If I or any other member has anything we need to talk about, Mr. Thye is always there to listen. He supports us even outside of the marching band program, such as connecting those who struggle academically to a tutor or another student that can help. I strongly believe that we would not have earned what we have if it wasn’t for his support.”
Thye said his band members encouraged him as they all recovered from a year without band.
“2020 was really more emotionally taxing than some people realize. When you’re a band director, you spend a lot of time and energy being out in the community, all the way back to fifth graders as you get them ready for being in band,” he said, explaining the Kyrene School District, his feeder district, canceled all music classes, including band, during the pandemic.
“The 2020-21 band did not really exist; we didn’t get to have a marching band last year,” Thye said. “And I’ll be the first to tell you band is not something you can do casually. It’s rigorous. It’s demanding. It’s 5:45 morning rehearsals and weekend rehearsals. It takes commitment.”
“And that school year was so hard. I felt I was giving bad news after bad news after bad news cancelled events and other things they love and are so much a part of their DNA.”
COVID-19 also brought personal doubts for Thye.
“There were moments when I wondered what the future could bring. Were the glory days of the band behind us?” he said.
Glory days were those with which Thye and the DV Thunder Marching Band were well acquainted. They were Division 1 State Champions in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and notched second place/runner up wins in 2009, 2014 and 2019, losing most recently to Mountain Ridge High School (2019).
This year’s state contest was a David-and-Goliath scenario with the 110-member Thunder Marching Band wearing David’s mantle as their two rivals brought bands with 170-plus members to the battle.
“It was a little intimidating,” acknowledged DV senior Eric Parsons, Woodwind Line captain and baritone sax player. “And it wasn’t just size, but lack of experience. But I like to think we put up a good fight, even volume-wise.
Eric said he also enjoyed being a mentor to the newbies.
“I’m just glad I got to be a part of this season, and I’m more excited for the freshman and sophomores who got to have this season,” he said.
At last month’s Division 1 State Finals, Corona del Sol placed second to Desert Vista’s first place, and Mountain Ridge ranked third in a close contest.
Corona del Sol’s band director, David DuPlessis, is also a DVHS high school alum.
“We had an end of September competition, our very first show of the year, in Tucson. We got packed and drove down there, keeping in mind we haven’t been able to perform in two years, and... that show got rained out,” he said. “October 2 ended up being the first time we performed since November of 2019. I was so emotional that night; I said thank you to the 110 who stayed with it.”
The 2021 State win at Glendale Community College was equally moving for the veteran director.
“I remember standing on the track in tears, just knowing they’d done such a great job to get here,” DuPlessis said. “When they read our name off as first place, I was like, ‘no way!’ I was just happy to rebuild, and winning first place was just so great, so amazing, and I was really happy for these 110 kids who’d worked so hard.”
Next on the list for the Thunder Marching Band is an April trip to Washington D.C. to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial, an invitation received pre-pandemic. Desert Vista High School will represent the State of Arizona as the instrumental music ambassadors, and join other bands and choirs from all 50 states.
