At nearly 6 years of age, Adelyn Troutman in recent years has become a lightning rod for a community-wide blood drive that represents her parents’ effort to give back for the life-saving gift she has received from others.
Twice a year, Matt and Kami Troutman hold a blood drive so that other people can be helped the same way their daughter has been helped every month since she was 2 months old.
Last week, Adelyn had her 88th blood transfusion – a monthly ordeal necessary for her to live and lead an otherwise pretty normal life.
When she was 2 months old, she was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Diamond-Blackfan anemia, which prohibits her body from making red blood cells.
The cells have a relatively short life span, so by the end of four weeks after her last transfusion, they’ve all died off, forcing the need for another transfusion of blood.
The transfusions themselves take a toll since they can cause a deadly increase in the amount of iron in her bloodstream, which can lead to heart and liver failure with little warning. So that has to be constantly monitored too.
But her parents are grateful that there is blood available – particularly since blood supplies have been critically low ever since the pandemic began in March 2020.
This month, the Troutmans are tying their fall blood drive to the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history – and another time when blood was in desperately short supply to treat those injured in the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.
The next blood drive will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Desert Foothills United Methodist Church, 2156 E. Liberty Lane, Ahwatukee.
People can sign up at bit.ly/2VbsBZD or contact Kami Troutman on Facebook.
Matt Troutman estimates that 3,000 people have been saved by the blood donated at the last seven blood drives he and Kami organized. This is the seventh drive; only the fall 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.
“Hospitals are using blood supplies on a priority basis, choosing who needs the blood the most,” Matt noted. “Luckily, Adelyn has not run into any issues with not having blood available as of yet. But if we don’t get more people to donate and put blood on the shelves, that very well could happen.”
He said he and Kami deliberately chose Sept. 11.
“I can’t think of a better way to honor the victims and heroes,” said Matt, who has built a moving and somber video at youtu.be/HgexNLxjcj4.
Watch that video and you may want to roll up both sleeves.
Matt said the blood that has been donated over the years comprise “an incredible show of generosity by our Ahwatukee community.”
Adelyn this school year started kindergarten at Monte Vista elementary school, where she already has had a supportive community that rallied around her older brother and sister. Many of the teachers and kids already wear Adelyn’s Cure t-shirts on her transfusion days, her father said.
And he has this reminder for anyone who hasn’t joined Adelyn’s army: “As long as people keep donating blood, she will continue down that path and be able to live her life to the fullest.”
