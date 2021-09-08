Ann Gill, who left her position as president/CEO of the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce to take the same post in Tempe, last week announced her retirement.
“Today is bittersweet, as it’s my last official day with the Tempe Chamber of Commerce,” she posted on social media.
“I retire today with fond memories and relationships with colleagues that I will cherish forever. I am certain I leave the Tempe Chamber well-positioned to meet future opportunities and challenges.”
Between 2011 and 2016, Gill helped grow the Ahwatukee chamber to a current 450 members, reinforced the group’s shop-local efforts and elevated its signature community event, Red, White and Boom! into a regional July 4 attraction.
She was tapped by the Tempe Chamber board of directors to lead an organization that has several hundred more members that employ a total 70,000 people and had been led by the same CEO for nearly 20 years.
The Tempe Chamber board named Denise Hart as the interim president/CEO while it continues its search for Gill’s replacement.
Hart recently assumed the role of vice president of marketing and programs for the Tempe Chamber after serving as the president/CEO of the Apache Junction Chamber for two and a half years.
Hart was the Tempe Chamber Business Woman of the Year in 2016.
As both an Ahwatukee resident and a leader of the Ahwatukee Chamber, Gill left a legacy of leadership that made her an obvious choice for the Tempe organization.
At the time she was named their new leader, then Tempe Chamber board chair Brian Wood called Gill “a skilled nonprofit leader with more than 25 years of business administration experience who excels in corporate development, community outreach, fundraising and special-events management.”
She joined the Ahwatukee Chamber after serving for a little more than two years as executive director of the now defunct Wellcare Foundation of Phoenix.
Gill’s record of community service also includes chair of the legislative committee for the Arizona Chamber Executives board of directors, a member of the Western Association of Chamber Executives and the South Mountain Community College President’s Community Advisory Council and co-chair of the Tempe Kyrene Business Advisory Council.
Gill holds a B.A. in international business from Eckerd College.
At the time she left the Ahwatukee Chamber, longtime Ahwatukee businesswoman Martha Neese called her move to Tempe “a logical next step in her career development.”
“She has a gift and an unassuming way,” Neese said. “She brings people together, and has a stable, positive, consistent manner.”
Her leadership elevated the Independence Day celebration into one of Ahwatukee’s signature community celebrations.
But two years after she left, construction of the South Mountain Freeway robbed the Ahwatukee Chamber of its staging area for a fireworks show that attracted thousands while the abrupt departure of a major sponsor crippled its financial ability to host the event.
The current executive director of the Ahwatukee Chamber is Andrew Hayes, who has led the organization for a little more than two years.
The Chamber is currently signing up players for its annual fall golf tournament Oct. 1 at the Arizona Grand Resort. Details are at ahwatukeechamber.com.
