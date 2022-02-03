Fans of the 1989 hit film “Steel Magnolias” can attest that its A-List cast of actresses delivers a script that takes the audience on an emotional roller.
Men are minor characters in this play that bursts with charm, hilarity and tears as a group of women bond through a series or trials and triumphs, celebrating their strength without being sentimental or patronizing.
This weekend, the Mountain Pointe Theatre Company will bring the laughs, tears and triumphs of this semi-autobiographical play at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in the school auditorium, 4102 E. Knox Road.
“We are hoping the audience is impacted by the friendship of the girls on stage and how important it is to surround yourselves with people you make you feel good and bring the best out of you,” said teacher Kim Bonagofski, who is directing.
“The actors and crew have been amazing,” she said. “They are so dedicated and working the hardest I have seen so far. They are loving the story and embracing the message of it.”
Stepping into the big roles are Lylie Stinson as Truvy Jones, which was played by Dolly Parton; Teresa Guenther as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, which was played by Daryl Hannah; Ireland Hanrahan as Clairee Belcher, played by Olympia Dukakis; Anissa Moreno, as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, which got Julia Roberts an Academy Award nomination; and Jayden Carter as M’lynn Eatenton-Jayden Carter, played by Sally Field.
Saying “I have always loved the script,” Bonagofski said rehearsals began after winter break and while some kids were quarantined at times through the process, the cast endured.
“The set is amazing,” she added. And despite the challenge of recreating a 1980s beauty salon on stage, “It’s beginning to look like a real salon.”
And hoping for a big turnout at the box office besides the cast and crew are members of the booster club.
“It’s been a great season,” said club President Gretchen Murry, reporting that they not only saw good attendance for “Wit” and “Trap” but also “our annual haunted show had record- breaking numbers.”
“We had a lot of fun and support from many of the parents,” Murry added. “It’s a great bunch of students and their parents are great too.”
“We are not asking a lot from the parents this year but to work the shows,” she said. “We have about 15 to 20 parents that are involved. We appreciate them so much.”
The booster club helps support the theatre club by selling concessions and tickets, paying for show expenses, providing meals to the students, working inside and outside the haunted house. It also held a Mrs. Fields cookie fundraising event.
The club also is “in the process of setting up another fundraiser for butter braids just in time for Easter,” she said.
Also right around that time is a spring production of the “Adams Family Musical.”
Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults and available at the door.
The crew includes Stage Managers Connor Murry and Z Shaw, Tech Director Chase Carter; set chief Phoenix Torres and his crew – Sebastian Navarro, Lucky
Navarro, and Xander Gaede; Hair/Make-up Chief April Conyers and her crew – Daileen Billy, Layla Hamilton and Maia Pattison; costume Co-Chiefs Molly Corbin and Courtney Stinson along with Jo’lynn Terrazzas.
